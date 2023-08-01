Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings July 24-30

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Next
|5G
|1 3/4m (ft)
|SAR 7/27
|Birdstone S.
|103
|Senor Buscador
|5H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DMR 7/29
|San Diego H.
|103
|Be Better
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|LRL 7/29
|Deputed Testamony S.
|95
|Tyson
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 7/29
|Seagram Cup S.
|94
|Nice Ace
|5G
|1m 70y (ft)
|PID 7/25
|Hard Spun S.
|88
|Maldives Model
|5M
|1m 70y (ft)
|PID 7/24
|Princess of Sylmar S.
|80
|Krews Pass
|10G
|1m (ft)
|FAR 7/30
|NDTA and Paribet Maturity S.
|67
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Echo Zulu
|4F
|6f (ft)
|SAR 7/26
|Honorable Miss H.
|112
|Elite Power
|5H
|6f (sy)
|SAR 7/29
|Alfred G. Vanderbilt H.
|108
|The Chosen Vron
|5G
|6f (ft)
|DMR 7/29
|Bing Crosby S.
|99
|Lightening Larry
|4C
|6f (ft)
|LRL 7/29
|Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash S.
|96
|Beguine
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|LRL 7/29
|Alma North S.
|93
|Fire When Ready
|8G
|7f (ft)
|GF 7/30
|Great Falls Turf Club Special S.
|67
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Gold Phoenix (IRE)
|5G
|1 1/8m (fm)
|DMR 7/30
|Eddie Read S.
|97
|Channel Maker
|9G
|1 3/8m (gd)
|SAR 7/30
|Bowling Green S.
|96
|Amy C (GB)
|5M
|5f (fm)
|DMR 7/28
|Daisycutter H.
|93
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Bee a Bali
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|FAR 7/29
|NDTA Futurity
|79
|Calebs Lady
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|PRM 7/29
|Iowa Stallion Futurity
|69
|Commandoslastdance
|2F
|5f (ft)
|ASD 7/25
|Debutante S.
|61
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|New York Thunder
|3C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SAR 7/28
|Amsterdam S.
|108
|Forte
|3C
|1 1/8m (sy)
|SAR 7/29
|Jim Dandy S. Presented by DK Horse
|107
|Occult
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|MTH 7/29
|Monmouth Oaks
|99
|Big Pond
|3F
|7f (ft)
|DMR 7/27
|Fleet Treat S.
|93
|Super Accelerate
|3C
|7f (ft)
|LRL 7/29
|Star De Naskra S.
|92
|Patches O’Houlihan
|3G
|6f (ft)
|WO 7/30
|Lake Superior S.
|91
|Talk to the Judge
|3F
|7f (ft)
|LRL 7/29
|Miss Disco S.
|82
|Altitude
|3G
|1 1/16m (gd)
|GPR 7/30
|Grande Prairie Derby
|80
|Foolish Games
|3F
|6f (ft)
|WO 7/30
|Thunder Bay S.
|80
|Great Spirit
|3F
|7f (ft)
|CT 7/29
|Sylvia Bishop Memorial S.
|80
|Russian Pearl
|3F
|1m (ft)
|ASD 7/24
|R. C. Anderson Memorial S.
|76
|Wheeler Dealer
|3G
|7f (ft)
|ARP 7/30
|CTBA Derby
|75
|Liam’s Starry Nite
|3G
|1m (ft)
|FAR 7/29
|NDTA Stallion Stakes Derby
|71
|Northern Missile
|3F
|1m (gd)
|GPR 7/30
|Grande Prairie Oaks
|62
|Misty Girl
|3F
|7f (ft)
|ARP 7/29
|CTBA Oaks
|59
