August 1, 2023

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings July 24-30

August 1, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/24-7/30) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Next 5G 1 3/4m (ft) SAR 7/27 Birdstone S. 103
Senor Buscador 5H 1 1/16m (ft) DMR 7/29 San Diego H. 103
Be Better 4C 1 1/8m (ft) LRL 7/29 Deputed Testamony S. 95
Tyson 4C 1 1/16m (ft) WO 7/29 Seagram Cup S. 94
Nice Ace 5G 1m 70y (ft) PID 7/25 Hard Spun S. 88
Maldives Model 5M 1m 70y (ft) PID 7/24 Princess of Sylmar S. 80
Krews Pass 10G 1m (ft) FAR 7/30 NDTA and Paribet Maturity S. 67
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/24-7/30) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Echo Zulu 4F 6f (ft) SAR 7/26 Honorable Miss H. 112
Elite Power 5H 6f (sy) SAR 7/29 Alfred G. Vanderbilt H. 108
The Chosen Vron 5G 6f (ft) DMR 7/29 Bing Crosby S. 99
Lightening Larry 4C 6f (ft) LRL 7/29 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash S. 96
Beguine 4F 6 1/2f (ft) LRL 7/29 Alma North S. 93
Fire When Ready 8G 7f (ft) GF 7/30 Great Falls Turf Club Special S. 67
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/24-7/30) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Gold Phoenix (IRE) 5G 1 1/8m (fm) DMR 7/30 Eddie Read S. 97
Channel Maker 9G 1 3/8m (gd) SAR 7/30 Bowling Green S. 96
Amy C (GB) 5M 5f (fm) DMR 7/28 Daisycutter H. 93
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/24-7/30) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Bee a Bali 2F 5 1/2f (ft) FAR 7/29 NDTA Futurity 79
Calebs Lady 2F 5 1/2f (ft) PRM 7/29 Iowa Stallion Futurity 69
Commandoslastdance 2F 5f (ft) ASD 7/25 Debutante S. 61
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/24-7/30) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
New York Thunder 3C 6 1/2f (ft) SAR 7/28 Amsterdam S. 108
Forte 3C 1 1/8m (sy) SAR 7/29 Jim Dandy S. Presented by DK Horse 107
Occult 3F 1 1/16m (ft) MTH 7/29 Monmouth Oaks 99
Big Pond 3F 7f (ft) DMR 7/27 Fleet Treat S. 93
Super Accelerate 3C 7f (ft) LRL 7/29 Star De Naskra S. 92
Patches O’Houlihan 3G 6f (ft) WO 7/30 Lake Superior S. 91
Talk to the Judge 3F 7f (ft) LRL 7/29 Miss Disco S. 82
Altitude 3G 1 1/16m (gd) GPR 7/30 Grande Prairie Derby 80
Foolish Games 3F 6f (ft) WO 7/30 Thunder Bay S. 80
Great Spirit 3F 7f (ft) CT 7/29 Sylvia Bishop Memorial S. 80
Russian Pearl 3F 1m (ft) ASD 7/24 R. C. Anderson Memorial S. 76
Wheeler Dealer 3G 7f (ft) ARP 7/30 CTBA Derby 75
Liam’s Starry Nite 3G 1m (ft) FAR 7/29 NDTA Stallion Stakes Derby 71
Northern Missile 3F 1m (gd) GPR 7/30 Grande Prairie Oaks 62
Misty Girl 3F 7f (ft) ARP 7/29 CTBA Oaks 59

