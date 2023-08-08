Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings July 31-Aug. 6

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|White Abarrio
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SAR 8/5
|Whitney S.
|107
|Adare Manor
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DMR 8/5
|Clement L. Hirsch S.
|100
|Duke of Love
|4C
|1 1/16m (gd)
|MNR 8/6
|West Virginia Governor’s S.
|100
|Blue Skye Jade
|7G
|1m (ft)
|WYO 8/6
|Au Revoir H.
|92
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Heir Horse One
|8G
|4 1/2f (ft)
|WYO 8/5
|Parker Speed H.
|95
|X Clown
|6G
|6f (ft)
|LAD 8/5
|Louisiana Cup Sprint S.
|95
|Norah G
|3F
|6f (ft)
|LAD 8/5
|Louisiana Cup Filly and Mare Sprint S.
|93
|Asyoubelieve
|4G
|7f (ft)
|CTM 8/5
|CTHS Sales Colts and Geldings Division S.
|88
|Big Hug
|3F
|7f (ft)
|CTM 8/5
|CTHS Sales S.
|83
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Me and Mr. C
|6G
|1 1/4m (fm)
|ELP 8/6
|KY Downs Preview Turf Cup S.
|108
|Technical Analysis (IRE)
|5M
|1m (fm)
|SAR 8/2
|De La Rose S.
|102
|McKulick (GB)
|4F
|1 1/2m (fm)
|SAR 8/3
|Glens Falls S.
|100
|Carmelita’s Man
|6G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DMR 8/5
|California Dreamin’ S.
|94
|One Timer
|4G
|5 1/2f (fm)
|ELP 8/6
|KY Downs Preview Turf Sprint S.
|94
|Smokin’ T
|4C
|1 1/16m (yl)
|SAR 8/5
|Fasig-Tipton Lure S.
|94
|Bay Storm
|5M
|5 1/2f (fm)
|ELP 8/5
|KY Downs Preview Mint Ladies Turf Sprint S.
|92
|Outlaw Kid
|4G
|5f (fm)
|WO 8/5
|Vice Regent S.
|91
|All That Magic
|4F
|5 1/2f (fm)
|MTH 8/6
|Incredible Revenge S.
|90
|Cogburn
|4C
|5 1/2f (sf)
|SAR 8/5
|Troy S.
|90
|Hozier
|5G
|1m (fm)
|ELP 8/5
|KY Downs Preview Mint Millions Turf Mile S.
|90
|New Year’s Eve
|4F
|1m (fm)
|ELP 8/6
|KY Downs Preview Ladies Turf Mile S.
|89
|Ascendancy
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|SR 8/5
|Luther Burbank S.
|88
|Star Moment
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|LAD 8/5
|Louisiana Cup Distaff S.
|86
|Woods N Water
|4G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|LAD 8/5
|Louisiana Cup Turf Classic S.
|82
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Brightwork
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SAR 8/6
|Adirondack S.
|101
|Going Up
|2G
|5f (ft)
|CNL 8/5
|Hickory Tree S.
|100
|Strong Promise
|2C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|LAD 8/5
|Louisiana Cup Juvenile S.
|87
|Carmelina
|2F
|5f (ft)
|CNL 8/5
|Keswick S.
|86
|Pushiness
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DMR 8/6
|California Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association S.
|86
|Tap Galore
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|LAD 8/5
|Louisiana Cup Juvenile Fillies S.
|80
|Mark It Down
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|RUI 8/6
|Rio Grande Senorita Thoroughbred Futurity
|79
|Community Leader
|2G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|RUI 8/6
|Rio Grande Senor Thoroughbred Futurity
|73
Leave a Reply