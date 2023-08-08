August 8, 2023

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings July 31-Aug. 6

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/31-8/6) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
White Abarrio 4C 1 1/8m (ft) SAR 8/5 Whitney S. 107
Adare Manor 4F 1 1/16m (ft) DMR 8/5 Clement L. Hirsch S. 100
Duke of Love 4C 1 1/16m (gd) MNR 8/6 West Virginia Governor’s S. 100
Blue Skye Jade 7G 1m (ft) WYO 8/6 Au Revoir H. 92
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/31-8/6) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Heir Horse One 8G 4 1/2f (ft) WYO 8/5 Parker Speed H. 95
X Clown 6G 6f (ft) LAD 8/5 Louisiana Cup Sprint S. 95
Norah G 3F 6f (ft) LAD 8/5 Louisiana Cup Filly and Mare Sprint S. 93
Asyoubelieve 4G 7f (ft) CTM 8/5 CTHS Sales Colts and Geldings Division S. 88
Big Hug 3F 7f (ft) CTM 8/5 CTHS Sales S. 83
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/31-8/6) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Me and Mr. C 6G 1 1/4m (fm) ELP 8/6 KY Downs Preview Turf Cup S. 108
Technical Analysis (IRE) 5M 1m (fm) SAR 8/2 De La Rose S. 102
McKulick (GB) 4F 1 1/2m (fm) SAR 8/3 Glens Falls S. 100
Carmelita’s Man 6G 1 1/16m (fm) DMR 8/5 California Dreamin’ S. 94
One Timer 4G 5 1/2f (fm) ELP 8/6 KY Downs Preview Turf Sprint S. 94
Smokin’ T 4C 1 1/16m (yl) SAR 8/5 Fasig-Tipton Lure S. 94
Bay Storm 5M 5 1/2f (fm) ELP 8/5 KY Downs Preview Mint Ladies Turf Sprint S. 92
Outlaw Kid 4G 5f (fm) WO 8/5 Vice Regent S. 91
All That Magic 4F 5 1/2f (fm) MTH 8/6 Incredible Revenge S. 90
Cogburn 4C 5 1/2f (sf) SAR 8/5 Troy S. 90
Hozier 5G 1m (fm) ELP 8/5 KY Downs Preview Mint Millions Turf Mile S. 90
New Year’s Eve 4F 1m (fm) ELP 8/6 KY Downs Preview Ladies Turf Mile S. 89
Ascendancy 4F 1 1/16m (fm) SR 8/5 Luther Burbank S. 88
Star Moment 3F 1 1/16m (fm) LAD 8/5 Louisiana Cup Distaff S. 86
Woods N Water 4G 1 1/16m (fm) LAD 8/5 Louisiana Cup Turf Classic S. 82
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (7/31-8/6) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Brightwork 2F 6 1/2f (ft) SAR 8/6 Adirondack S. 101
Going Up 2G 5f (ft) CNL 8/5 Hickory Tree S. 100
Strong Promise 2C 5 1/2f (ft) LAD 8/5 Louisiana Cup Juvenile S. 87
Carmelina 2F 5f (ft) CNL 8/5 Keswick S. 86
Pushiness 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DMR 8/6 California Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association S. 86
Tap Galore 2F 5 1/2f (ft) LAD 8/5 Louisiana Cup Juvenile Fillies S. 80
Mark It Down 2F 5 1/2f (ft) RUI 8/6 Rio Grande Senorita Thoroughbred Futurity 79
Community Leader 2G 5 1/2f (ft) RUI 8/6 Rio Grande Senor Thoroughbred Futurity 73

