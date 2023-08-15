August 15, 2023

Delaware Speed by Circuit Aug. 7-13

August 15, 2023 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/7-8/13) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Passage of Lines 5G 1 1/16m (my) DEL 8/10 95
King Cairo 5G 1m 70y (my) DEL 8/10 88
People Force 3C 1 1/2m (ft) DEL 8/12 88
Ahsad 6G 1m (wf) DEL 8/10 85
Krug 4G 1m (my) DEL 8/10 84
My Boss Lady 5M 1m 70y (my) DEL 8/10 82
Camp Pendleton 5G 1m (ft) DEL 8/9 80
Bushwick Bruiser 4G 1m 70y (my) DEL 8/10 77
Lucky Lorraine 5M 1m (ft) DEL 8/9 77
Brooklyn Girl 3F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/9 75
Oiler 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/12 75
Entrust 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/12 74
Mr Laoban 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/9 71
Gilded Ghost 3F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/9 57
Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/7-8/13) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
You’re the One 3F 6f (ft) DEL 8/9 89
Shero 6M 5f (ft) DEL 8/9 87
Valuable Breigh 4F 6f (ft) DEL 8/9 82
Lord Berrier 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/12 80
Linahaspecshoes 3F 6f (ft) DEL 8/12 76
Emilia’s Legacy (PER) 5M 6f (ft) DEL 8/12 60
Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/7-8/13) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Lubu 2F 5f (ft) DEL 8/12 78
Randazzo 2C 1m (ft) DEL 8/12 69
Super Fabulous 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/10 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/7-8/13) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Haint Blue 3F 1m (my) DEL 8/10 84

