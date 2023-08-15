Delaware Speed by Circuit Aug. 7-13

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Passage of Lines
|5G
|1 1/16m (my)
|DEL 8/10
|95
|King Cairo
|5G
|1m 70y (my)
|DEL 8/10
|88
|People Force
|3C
|1 1/2m (ft)
|DEL 8/12
|88
|Ahsad
|6G
|1m (wf)
|DEL 8/10
|85
|Krug
|4G
|1m (my)
|DEL 8/10
|84
|My Boss Lady
|5M
|1m 70y (my)
|DEL 8/10
|82
|Camp Pendleton
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/9
|80
|Bushwick Bruiser
|4G
|1m 70y (my)
|DEL 8/10
|77
|Lucky Lorraine
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/9
|77
|Brooklyn Girl
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/9
|75
|Oiler
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/12
|75
|Entrust
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/12
|74
|Mr Laoban
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/9
|71
|Gilded Ghost
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/9
|57
|You’re the One
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/9
|89
|Shero
|6M
|5f (ft)
|DEL 8/9
|87
|Valuable Breigh
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/9
|82
|Lord Berrier
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/12
|80
|Linahaspecshoes
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/12
|76
|Emilia’s Legacy (PER)
|5M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/12
|60
|Lubu
|2F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 8/12
|78
|Randazzo
|2C
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/12
|69
|Super Fabulous
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/10
|68
|Haint Blue
|3F
|1m (my)
|DEL 8/10
|84
