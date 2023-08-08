Delaware Speed by Circuit July 31-Aug. 6

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Boss Logic
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/2
|96
|Never Change
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/2
|95
|No Sabe Nada
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|94
|Loose Ends
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/5
|89
|Sevier
|9G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|87
|A Bit Bad N Boujee
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/5
|73
|Spectrier
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 8/5
|72
|Catalena
|3F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/5
|69
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Speargun
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/5
|85
|Sutton Valley
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/4
|83
|Pylon
|5G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|82
|Big Rowdy Dan
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/2
|79
|Super Quality
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|78
|Alpha Whiskey
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|77
|Overbearing
|7G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/4
|75
|Luckbealadytonight
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|74
|Estilo Clasico
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/4
|69
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Nichiren
|5G
|a5f (sf)
|DEL 8/4
|88
|Mo Bills
|3F
|a1m (sf)
|DEL 8/3
|82
|Silver Style
|3C
|a5f (sf)
|DEL 8/2
|80
|Prove My Love
|3F
|a5f (sf)
|DEL 8/5
|79
|Insightful
|5M
|a5f (sf)
|DEL 8/2
|78
|Ghost of Khozan
|4G
|a1 1/16m (sf)
|DEL 8/2
|77
|Two by Two
|6G
|a1m 70y (sf)
|DEL 8/4
|75
|Lady Lancer
|3F
|a5f (sf)
|DEL 8/5
|73
|Louise Brooks
|3F
|a1 1/16m (sf)
|DEL 8/4
|72
|Reckless Kelly
|3F
|a5f (sf)
|DEL 8/4
|71
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Top Blue
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/2
|75
|Still Game
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/2
|62
|Wild Alex
|2G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|56
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Eldest Son
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/5
|86
|Deeds of Love
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/4
|85
