August 8, 2023

Delaware Speed by Circuit July 31-Aug. 6

August 8, 2023

Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/31-8/6) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Boss Logic 5G 1m (ft) DEL 8/2 96
Never Change 4G 1m (ft) DEL 8/2 95
No Sabe Nada 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/3 94
Loose Ends 4G 1m (ft) DEL 8/5 89
Sevier 9G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/3 87
A Bit Bad N Boujee 5M 1m (ft) DEL 8/5 73
Spectrier 3G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 8/5 72
Catalena 3F 1m (ft) DEL 8/5 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/31-8/6) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Speargun 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/5 85
Sutton Valley 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/4 83
Pylon 5G 6f (ft) DEL 8/3 82
Big Rowdy Dan 4G 6f (ft) DEL 8/2 79
Super Quality 4G 6f (ft) DEL 8/3 78
Alpha Whiskey 4G 6f (ft) DEL 8/3 77
Overbearing 7G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/4 75
Luckbealadytonight 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/3 74
Estilo Clasico 3G 6f (ft) DEL 8/4 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/31-8/6) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Nichiren 5G a5f (sf) DEL 8/4 88
Mo Bills 3F a1m (sf) DEL 8/3 82
Silver Style 3C a5f (sf) DEL 8/2 80
Prove My Love 3F a5f (sf) DEL 8/5 79
Insightful 5M a5f (sf) DEL 8/2 78
Ghost of Khozan 4G a1 1/16m (sf) DEL 8/2 77
Two by Two 6G a1m 70y (sf) DEL 8/4 75
Lady Lancer 3F a5f (sf) DEL 8/5 73
Louise Brooks 3F a1 1/16m (sf) DEL 8/4 72
Reckless Kelly 3F a5f (sf) DEL 8/4 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/31-8/6) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Top Blue 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/2 75
Still Game 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/2 62
Wild Alex 2G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/3 56
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/31-8/6) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Eldest Son 3G 1m (ft) DEL 8/5 86
Deeds of Love 3F 6f (ft) DEL 8/4 85

