Elusive Princess gets away in soggy Saratoga Oaks

French import Elusive Princess reveled in soft ground in the $400,000 Saratoga Oaks (G3), which turned out to be the only turf race contested at a rainy Spa on Friday. The undercard races scheduled for turf were transferred to the main track, and the remaining turf feature, the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame (G2), was called off when Saratoga’s final four races were canceled.

Elusive Princess was bet down to 1.35-1 favoritism in her American premiere for LNJ Foxwoods, Ecurie Victoria Dreams, NK Racing, and Anthony V. Munafo. Her odds reflected her Group 1-placed resume and her aptitude for the conditions, and she delivered in style.

Bred by trainer Jean-Philippe Dubois, who retains an ownership share, Elusive Princess was given a patient, ground-saving ride early by Flavien Prat. The bay settled several lengths behind front-running Selenaia through splits of :23.55 and :48.57, rather testing for a 1 3/16-mile race on this going. Selenaia was still in control passing six furlongs in 1:13.56, but she was a spent force turning for home.

American Sonja, one of a pair of Joseph O’Brien shippers, was able to launch a bolder bid than stablemate and fellow stalker Caroline Street. Taking over from Selenaia between calls, American Sonja was immediately beset by the wide-rallying Papilio. American Sonja charted a wider course for Oisin Murphy, brushing Papilio and floating her further out in search of a better strip of ground.

But by that point, Elusive Princess was about to gallop all over them. Angling widest of all into the stretch, and ending up nearer the outside rail, she sluiced 3 1/4 lengths clear in 1:57.08.

“She actually jumped better than I thought,” Prat said, “and she was traveling well, really handy. And when I had a chance, I thought not taking any risk, then the two horses in front of me came really shifting out, but I ended up fine. I was actually on the good ground, so I was OK with it.

“I was going to go outside, but I ended up being a lot wider than I thought.

“She handled it really well,” Prat added. “She won on soft in Europe and she was traveling well all the way around. I’m really pleased to win for Mr. Dubois, who’s probably known me since I was a little kid, so it’s great to ride for him and get a winner for him.”

American Sonja held second by a half-length from Papilio. Caroline Street gave O’Brien half of the superfecta by chugging on another 6 3/4 lengths back in fourth, while nearly the same margin in front of the rest. Strikingly Spun closed for fifth, overhauling Xigera, who had chased the pace. Next came Allamericanbeauty, Selenaia, Solo Album, and Honor D Lady.

Aspen Grove was scratched in favor of Saturday’s Saratoga Derby (G1), which was a possible target at one stage for Elusive Princess as well.

“We thought about the Grade 1 against the boys, but this was the right spot for her,” said Jaime Roth of LNJ Foxwoods. “First time here, get the graded stakes win and worry about the Grade 1 and Grade 2s later on. We always like to place our horses in spots where we know that they’re well placed. After they get that one big win, then maybe you can go for it a little bit more. She’s obviously a very nice filly, and we’re very excited to own a part of her.”

By the Deep Impact stallion Martinborough, Elusive Princess won twice as a juvenile, taking a Le Mans maiden and a ParisLongchamp allowance. She made it three in a row in her sophomore bow at Saint-Cloud, defeating future Prix Hocquart (G3) hero First Minister. Graduating to Group level, she finished a troubled second in the Prix Cleopatre (G3). Then LNJ Foxwoods bought into Elusive Princess. After another runner-up effort in the Prix Saint-Alary (G1), she rallied for fifth in the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) (G1) in her latest.

Hubert Guy of Bloodstock Management Services explained more about the deal that brought Elusive Princess stateside:

“I thought she was a filly that would fit really well here in this country. Jean-Phillipe (Dubois), who trains her, owns her, bred her and really did not want to part with her. After she was second in a Group 3 where she got into a lot of trouble – she got blocked on the rail and should have won easy – he decided to sell off. “So, I contacted Alex (Solis) and Jason (Litt) and LNJ Foxwoods – Larry, Nanci, Jaime – and we agreed on a deal that he would train the horse to the French Oaks and maybe no later. But when she finished fifth in the French Oaks – an amazing fifth because she was way too far back. She should have been closer. We wouldn’t have won, but we would have been second or third. “From there, we decided to run in this race with the LNJ Foxwoods team and to have Mr. Dubois train her because he did a really good job training her. It’s the first time he’s running in America. “This looked like a good spot to get started in this country. She’s going to stay here now and she will be trained by Arnaud Delacour and running for LNJ Foxwoods, and Mr. Dubois is keeping his half. “We thought it was a good spot to start – beautiful venue here, Saratoga is magic. It worked out really good. She’s very good on the soft. She’s very good on the firm. She’s a special filly.”

Elusive Princess’s first black-type victory enhanced her record to 8-4-2-0, $378,276. Produced by the Elusive City mare Elusive Action, the French-bred hails from the family of classic-placed Diamond Green and Group 2 winners Diamond Mix, Diamond Tango (dam of Desert Skyline), and Diamilina, ancestress of dual classic-winning highweight Capri and current St Leger (G1) hopeful Tower of London.

The Saratoga Oaks got off amid driving rain, with an abbreviated post parade. Soon after, there was a weather delay. The National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame contenders were waiting around in the paddock for the all-clear, but instead, the announcement came that the rest of the card was canceled.

The one-mile event for three-year-olds has been postponed for a week, to next Friday. Entries will be redrawn on Sunday. Two Hall of Fame runners had been scratched earlier in the day – Nagirroc, who was expected to head to Colonial Downs for the Aug. 12 Secretariat (G2), and Godolphin shipper Mysterious Night.