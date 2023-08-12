Fev Rover punches Breeders’ Cup ticket with Beverly D. triumph

Not long after son Norm saddled Rhyme Scheme to an emphatic victory in the Saratoga Special (G2), Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse enjoyed a big win of his own several hundred miles to the south with Fev Rover, who made all in the $500,000 Beverly D. (G1) for fillies and mares at Colonial Downs in Virginia.

The 1 3/16-mile Beverly D., the first Grade 1 stakes ever held in the state, was a Breeders’ Cup Challenge prep for the 1 1/4-mile Filly and Mare Turf (G1) at Santa Anita in November. Fev Rover punched her ticket to that championship test by 3 1/2 lengths under Javier Castellano, who also rode Gigante to an upset victory in the Secretariat (G2) one race earlier.

After Didia was declared from the Beverly D. late Friday, Fev Rover took a vast majority of the betting in the five-horse Beverly D. Favored at 3-5, Fev Rover bounced out of the gate alertly, set a tepid pace of :25.12, :50.10, and 1:13.63, and kicked clear when challenged by second choice Gina Romantica in upper stretch.

Owned by Tracy Farmer, Fev Rover completed the course in 1:54.35 on firm ground and paid $3.20. Gina Romantica finished second by 2 1/4 lengths over Romagna Mia. Mise En Scene and Jan’s Girl completed the order of finish.

gets another exciting win at Colonial Downs, taking the G1 Beverly D. Stakes aboard Fev Rover for trainer Mark Casse!





Initially campaigned in Europe, the five-year-old Fev Rover earned her signature win overseas in the 2020 Prix du Calvados (G2) at Deauville. She failed to win there at three, though she did finish third in the 1000 Guineas (G1) at Newmarket. Fev Rover made her North American debut last July, finishing second in the Dance Smartly (G2) at Woodbine. She made two more starts last season, taking the Canadian (G2) by a nose and then was elevated from fourth to third in the E.P. Taylor (G1).

Fev Rover preceded her Beverly D. victory this term with a 4 1/4-length romp over Canadian Horse of the Year Moira in the Nassau (G2) at Woodbine, and was most recently a close third to the Chad Brown-trained pair of Whitebeam and In Italian in the Diana (G1) at Saratoga. She’s now won five of 17 starts and has earned $923,197.

Bred in Ireland by Manister House Stud, Fev Rover is by Gutaifan and out of Laurelita, by High Chaparral.