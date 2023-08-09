August 9, 2023

Spot Plays Aug. 10

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (1st) Glendale, 9-2
(3rd) Strabella, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Widget Factory, 4-1
(4th) Mitole Candy, 7-2
Colonial Downs (2nd) Thursday Girl, 4-1
(3rd) Templet, 4-1
Del Mar (1st) Song of Shadows, 3-1
(3rd) Pens Street, 4-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Ambitiously Placed, 9-2
(4th) Clubman, 4-1
Hawthorne (1st) Paintsville, 9-2
(2nd) Journeyist, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) B Adman, 3-1
(3rd) Limit Up, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Spiriutal King, 3-1
(5th) Spinning Musician, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Tony Small, 8-1
(5th) Dark Dahlia, 3-1
Saratoga (2nd) Strange Fruit, 9-2
(3rd) Born a Gambler, 9-2
Thistledown (2nd) Cantrunwithbigdogs, 3-1
(3rd) In Troubled Waters, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Little Fire, 4-1
(7th) Castleton, 8-1

