Spot Plays Aug. 10

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(1st) Glendale, 9-2
|(3rd) Strabella, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Widget Factory, 4-1
|(4th) Mitole Candy, 7-2
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Thursday Girl, 4-1
|(3rd) Templet, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Song of Shadows, 3-1
|(3rd) Pens Street, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Ambitiously Placed, 9-2
|(4th) Clubman, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Paintsville, 9-2
|(2nd) Journeyist, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) B Adman, 3-1
|(3rd) Limit Up, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Spiriutal King, 3-1
|(5th) Spinning Musician, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Tony Small, 8-1
|(5th) Dark Dahlia, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Strange Fruit, 9-2
|(3rd) Born a Gambler, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Cantrunwithbigdogs, 3-1
|(3rd) In Troubled Waters, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Little Fire, 4-1
|(7th) Castleton, 8-1
