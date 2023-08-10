August 10, 2023

Spot Plays Aug. 11

August 10, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Jasontakeslong, 3-1
(3rd) Thewitchisgone, 4-1
Colonial Downs (3rd) Jeby, 7-2
(8th) Celerity, 4-1
Del Mar (2nd) Big Swede, 4-1
(3rd) Grazed, 3-1
Ellis Park (4th) Six Missions, 3-1
(5th) Sister Kisses, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Vanishing Interest, 4-1
(3rd) Doc Ballard, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) Lady With a Cause, 9-2
(7th) Dossier, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Money Room, 4-1
(4th) Solomon’s Choice, 8-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Unadulterated, 3-1
(5th) Cumberland, 5-1
Saratoga (2nd) Missing Fortune, 4-1
(3rd) Lady Rockstar, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) Seattle Point, 8-1
(5th) Spring Mountain, 3-1

