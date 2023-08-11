August 11, 2023

Spot Plays Aug. 12

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs (2nd) Liam’s Message, 9-2
(4th) Vintage Year, 5-1
Del Mar (3rd) Dean of Iniquity, 4-1
(5th) Borntostaythirsty, 5-1
Delaware Park (1st) Chublin, 4-1
(5th) Dizzy Kitty, 3-1
Ellis Park (5th) British Sea, 7-2
(6th) Cami Cat, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Rebelde, 3-1
(6th) One Smokin’ Rita, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Legendary Phantom, 7-2
(4th) Willow Wood, 4-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Get Khozy, 7-2
(4th) Electric Eel, 3-1
Saratoga (3rd) Sa Foradada, 3-1
(6th) Richies Princess, 7-2
Thistledown (3rd) Viva La Manana, 5-1
(5th) Practicallyelusive, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Katherine’s Gem, 7-2
(2nd) High Treason, 3-1

