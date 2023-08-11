Spot Plays Aug. 12

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Liam’s Message, 9-2
|(4th) Vintage Year, 5-1
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Dean of Iniquity, 4-1
|(5th) Borntostaythirsty, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Chublin, 4-1
|(5th) Dizzy Kitty, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(5th) British Sea, 7-2
|(6th) Cami Cat, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Rebelde, 3-1
|(6th) One Smokin’ Rita, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Legendary Phantom, 7-2
|(4th) Willow Wood, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Get Khozy, 7-2
|(4th) Electric Eel, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Sa Foradada, 3-1
|(6th) Richies Princess, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Viva La Manana, 5-1
|(5th) Practicallyelusive, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Katherine’s Gem, 7-2
|(2nd) High Treason, 3-1
