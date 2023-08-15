August 15, 2023

Spot Plays Aug. 16

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (4th) Cashanova, 7-2
(5th) Windcracker, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Father Glado, 4-1
(4th) Taporical, 6-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Pinballer, 5-1
(6th) Arch Flyer, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Brentspence, 7-2
(2nd) Nordic Light, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Johnny Ritt, 3-1
(3rd) Princess Javoncia, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Captain Mad Jack, 6-1
(4th) Left On Boylston, 4-1
Saratoga (2nd) Don’t Tell Amy, 3-1
(4th) Explosive Exchange, 8-1
Thistledown (1st) Debdurite, 3-1
(5th) Auger, 4-1

