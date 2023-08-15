Spot Plays Aug. 16

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(4th) Cashanova, 7-2
|(5th) Windcracker, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Father Glado, 4-1
|(4th) Taporical, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Pinballer, 5-1
|(6th) Arch Flyer, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Brentspence, 7-2
|(2nd) Nordic Light, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Johnny Ritt, 3-1
|(3rd) Princess Javoncia, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Captain Mad Jack, 6-1
|(4th) Left On Boylston, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Don’t Tell Amy, 3-1
|(4th) Explosive Exchange, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Debdurite, 3-1
|(5th) Auger, 4-1
