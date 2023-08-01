August 1, 2023

Spot Plays Aug. 2

August 1, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (1st) Workin Ninetofive, 9-2
(3rd) American Refugee, 8-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Shane’s Jewel, 7-2
(4th) Pussycat, 5-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Crystal Snow, 4-1
(5th) I’m Box Office, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) Pop the Cork, 7-2
(6th) Echo Dreamer, 4-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Full of Luck, 3-1
(3rd) Centauro, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Magicnthemoonlight, 3-1
(3rd) Crazy Kater, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Science to Win, 9-2
(6th) Barnegat Light, 4-1
Saratoga (2nd) Fast Buck Freddy, 7-2
(5th) Run for Your Honey, 6-1
Thistledown (2nd) Nosey Power, 3-1
(7th) Gold N Silver, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs