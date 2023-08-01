Spot Plays Aug. 2

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(1st) Workin Ninetofive, 9-2
|(3rd) American Refugee, 8-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Shane’s Jewel, 7-2
|(4th) Pussycat, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Crystal Snow, 4-1
|(5th) I’m Box Office, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) Pop the Cork, 7-2
|(6th) Echo Dreamer, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Full of Luck, 3-1
|(3rd) Centauro, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Magicnthemoonlight, 3-1
|(3rd) Crazy Kater, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Science to Win, 9-2
|(6th) Barnegat Light, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Fast Buck Freddy, 7-2
|(5th) Run for Your Honey, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Nosey Power, 3-1
|(7th) Gold N Silver, 7-2
