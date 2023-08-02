Spot Plays Aug. 3

|Canterbury
|
|(4th) Royal Bonus, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Bugler, 9-2
|Charles Town
|
|(4th) Get Off My Cloud, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Comida Comida, 3-1
|Colonial Downs
|
|(3rd) Kistler, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Amor Salvaje, 9-2
|Del Mar
|
|(6th) Sheza Girly Girl, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Spirit Maker, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|
|(1st) First Rule, 4-1
|
|
|(3rd) Reiterate, 8-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(1st) Khozy Tap, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Custom Blue Grass,
8-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(2nd) Lil Carrie D, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Iggy Bigs, 4-1
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(4th) Juradicial, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Jackson Strong, 8-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Good Story, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Pounding Music, 4-1
|Penn National
|
|(3rd) Cheers for Kitten,
6-1
|
|
|(5th) Kilmaley, 6-1
|Saratoga
|
|(8th) Galt, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Virginia Joy, 8-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Auld Lang Syne, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Star Entertainer, 4-1
|Woodbine
|
|(1st) Zoning Order, 3-1
|
|
|(3rd) Prince of Thieves,
10-1
