August 2, 2023

Spot Plays Aug. 3

August 2, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury   (4th) Royal Bonus, 5-1
    (5th) Bugler, 9-2
Charles Town   (4th) Get Off My Cloud, 9-2
    (8th) Comida Comida, 3-1
Colonial Downs   (3rd) Kistler, 3-1
    (5th) Amor Salvaje, 9-2
Del Mar   (6th) Sheza Girly Girl, 4-1
    (7th) Spirit Maker, 7-2
Delaware Park   (1st) First Rule, 4-1
    (3rd) Reiterate, 8-1
Evangeline Downs   (1st) Khozy Tap, 5-1
    (4th) Custom Blue Grass, 8-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) Lil Carrie D, 5-1
    (7th) Iggy Bigs, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Juradicial, 7-2
    (7th) Jackson Strong, 8-1
Laurel   (1st) Good Story, 3-1
    (9th) Pounding Music, 4-1
Penn National   (3rd) Cheers for Kitten, 6-1
    (5th) Kilmaley, 6-1
Saratoga   (8th) Galt, 7-2
    (9th) Virginia Joy, 8-1
Thistledown   (1st) Auld Lang Syne, 7-2
    (5th) Star Entertainer, 4-1
Woodbine   (1st) Zoning Order, 3-1
    (3rd) Prince of Thieves, 10-1

