Spot Plays Aug. 4

|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Rocking to Home, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) King Theo, 4-1
|Colonial Downs
|
|(4th) The Myth, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Amplio Esquema, 8-1
|Del Mar
|
|(5th) Essential Business, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Turn on the Jets, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(6th) The Judge and Jury, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Roaring River, 9-2
|Ellis Park
|
|(1st) Colonel Barton, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Moreau, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(1st) Crimson Storm, 10-1
|
|
|(5th) Mucho Marvin, 12-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(3rd) A Rose for Raven, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Heir to the Roar, 4-1
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Sue Loves Barbados, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Dark and Fitzy, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(1st) Irish Meadow,
6-1
|
|
|(2nd) Aves Makin’ Waves, 6-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Erin’s Enthusiasm, 7-2
|
|
|(3rd) Economic Power, 8-1
|Saratoga
|
|(2nd) Glacial Power, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Missing Fortune, 6-1
|Woodbine
|
|(3rd) Luv to Win, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Striking Moon,
10-1
Leave a Reply