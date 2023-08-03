August 3, 2023

Spot Plays Aug. 4

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town   (2nd) Rocking to Home, 9-2
    (6th) King Theo, 4-1
Colonial Downs   (4th) The Myth, 3-1
    (7th) Amplio Esquema, 8-1
Del Mar   (5th) Essential Business, 4-1
    (7th) Turn on the Jets, 3-1
Delaware Park   (6th) The Judge and Jury, 5-1
    (7th) Roaring River, 9-2
Ellis Park   (1st) Colonel Barton, 7-2
    (7th) Moreau, 7-2
Evangeline Downs   (1st) Crimson Storm, 10-1
    (5th) Mucho Marvin, 12-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) A Rose for Raven, 3-1
    (7th) Heir to the Roar, 4-1
Laurel   (4th) Sue Loves Barbados, 9-2
    (6th) Dark and Fitzy, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Irish Meadow, 6-1
    (2nd) Aves Makin’ Waves, 6-1
Penn National   (2nd) Erin’s Enthusiasm, 7-2
    (3rd) Economic Power, 8-1
Saratoga   (2nd) Glacial Power, 4-1
    (9th) Missing Fortune, 6-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Luv to Win, 7-2
    (4th) Striking Moon, 10-1

