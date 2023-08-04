August 4, 2023

Spot Plays Aug. 5

August 4, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury   (1st) West Side Girl, 10-1
    (5th) Yo Dawg, 9-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Bliss This, 4-1
    (8th) Another Victory, 8-1
Colonial Downs   (2nd) Shards, 4-1
    (8th) You’re Avoiding Me, 7-1
Del Mar   (3rd) Anacaro, 10-1
    (11th) In Your Face, 6-1
Delaware Park   (1st) Sidney’s Bid, 7-2
    (5th) Lady Lancer, 4-1
Ellis Park   (1st) Speedy Benjamins, 6-1
    (4th) West Saratoga, 3-1
Emerald Downs   (1st) Nomi Lackee, 4-1
    (4th) Benny the Jet, 3-1
Evangeline Downs   (6th) Cajun Cyclone, 6-1
    (7th) Daisy de Oro, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Kozem, 7-2
    (7th) Capture the Lion, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Lookin Royal, 5-1
    (4th) New Year’s Fever, 7-2
Laurel   (1st) Mentalist, 6-1
    (6th) Spencerian, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Never, 7-2
    (7th) Triple Start, 7-2
Santa Rosa   (4th) Oat Milk Latte, 3-1
    (5th) Crypto Crush, 3-1
Saratoga   (7th) Speaking Scout, 9-2
    (11th) Caramel Chip, 7-2
Woodbine   (6th) Scored, 3-1
    (11th) Bijou Baby, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs