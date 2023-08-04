Spot Plays Aug. 5

|Canterbury
|
|(1st) West Side Girl, 10-1
|
|
|(5th) Yo Dawg, 9-2
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Bliss This, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Another Victory, 8-1
|Colonial Downs
|
|(2nd) Shards, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) You’re Avoiding Me,
7-1
|Del Mar
|
|(3rd) Anacaro, 10-1
|
|
|(11th) In Your Face, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(1st) Sidney’s Bid, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Lady Lancer, 4-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(1st) Speedy Benjamins, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) West Saratoga, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(1st) Nomi Lackee, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Benny the Jet, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(6th) Cajun Cyclone, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Daisy de Oro, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Kozem, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Capture the Lion, 3-1
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(3rd) Lookin Royal, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) New Year’s Fever, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Mentalist, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Spencerian, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(1st) Never, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Triple Start, 7-2
|Santa Rosa
|
|(4th) Oat Milk Latte, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Crypto Crush, 3-1
|Saratoga
|
|(7th) Speaking Scout, 9-2
|
|
|(11th) Caramel Chip, 7-2
|Woodbine
|
|(6th) Scored, 3-1
|
|
|(11th) Bijou Baby, 4-1
Leave a Reply