Spot Plays Aug. 6

|Canterbury
|
|(5th) Boat Song, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Ridin Solo, 8-1
|Del Mar
|
|(1st) Pacific Rose, 5-1
|
|
|(2nd) High Press, 5-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(5th) Somebody’s Problem,
7-2
|
|
|(8th) Lily Poo, 5-1
|Emerald
Downs
|
|(1st) Camden High, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Queensboro, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(3rd) Just Take Notes, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) She’s Outta Here, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(1st) Lucy’s Lookin Left,
9-2
|
|
|(3rd) Jack Van Berg, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(6th) My Slick Nick, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Duckpins, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(3rd) Sandy Lane Kitten,
9-2
|
|
|(6th) Golden Talent, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Fragrant, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) O’Connor, 3-1
|Santa Rosa
|
|(5th) Speedandgreed, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Talbot Bay, 6-1
|Saratoga
|
|(5th) Souper Catch, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Becky’s Joker, 7-2
|Woodbine
|
|(9th) Maakwa, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Tipsy Moon, 3-1
Leave a Reply