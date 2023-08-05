August 5, 2023

Spot Plays Aug. 6

August 5, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury   (5th) Boat Song, 3-1
    (7th) Ridin Solo, 8-1
Del Mar   (1st) Pacific Rose, 5-1
    (2nd) High Press, 5-1
Ellis Park   (5th) Somebody’s Problem, 7-2
    (8th) Lily Poo, 5-1
Emerald Downs   (1st) Camden High, 3-1
    (4th) Queensboro, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Just Take Notes, 6-1
    (5th) She’s Outta Here, 8-1
Hawthorne   (1st) Lucy’s Lookin Left, 9-2
    (3rd) Jack Van Berg, 7-2
Laurel   (6th) My Slick Nick, 4-1
    (9th) Duckpins, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) Sandy Lane Kitten, 9-2
    (6th) Golden Talent, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Fragrant, 7-2
    (7th) O’Connor, 3-1
Santa Rosa   (5th) Speedandgreed, 5-1
    (8th) Talbot Bay, 6-1
Saratoga   (5th) Souper Catch, 4-1
    (8th) Becky’s Joker, 7-2
Woodbine   (9th) Maakwa, 4-1
    (10th) Tipsy Moon, 3-1

