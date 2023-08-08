August 9, 2023

Spot Plays Aug. 9

August 8, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (3rd) Go Lee Ann Go, 7-2
(6th) Macedonian Ruler, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Matoula, 3-1
(3rd) Save Your Tears, 4-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Kingsburry Attack, 9-2
(6th) Cat Royale, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Rotary Dial, 9-2
(5th) Just Say So, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Frontliner, 5-1
(3rd) Golden Account, 6-1
Penn National (2nd) African Angel, 7-2
(3rd) The Man to See, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Jeff’s Angel, 9-2
(4th) He’s a Good Dancer, 3-1
Saratoga (3rd) Lonchura, 6-1
(6th) Bundchen, 7-2
Thistledown (3rd) Dance Drama, 7-2
(6th) Specialized, 9-2

