Spot Plays Aug. 9

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(3rd) Go Lee Ann Go, 7-2
|(6th) Macedonian Ruler, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Matoula, 3-1
|(3rd) Save Your Tears, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Kingsburry Attack, 9-2
|(6th) Cat Royale, 8-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Rotary Dial, 9-2
|(5th) Just Say So, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Frontliner, 5-1
|(3rd) Golden Account, 6-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) African Angel, 7-2
|(3rd) The Man to See, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Jeff’s Angel, 9-2
|(4th) He’s a Good Dancer, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Lonchura, 6-1
|(6th) Bundchen, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Dance Drama, 7-2
|(6th) Specialized, 9-2
Leave a Reply