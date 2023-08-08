Top Brisnet Class Ratings July 31-Aug. 6

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|White Abarrio
|SAR
|1 1/8m (ft)
|8/5
|125.8
|Elusive Princess (FR)
|SAR
|1 3/16m (sf)
|8/4
|122.2
|Brightwork
|SAR
|6 1/2f (ft)
|8/6
|122.1
|Victorious Wave
|SAR
|7f (ft)
|8/5
|121.2
|Adare Manor
|DMR
|1 1/16m (ft)
|8/5
|121.1
|Pretty Mischievous
|SAR
|7f (ft)
|8/5
|120.3
|Bus Buzz
|DMR
|7f (ft)
|8/4
|120.2
|McKulick (GB)
|SAR
|1 1/2m (fm)
|8/3
|120.1
|Sky and Sand
|SAR
|7f (my)
|8/4
|120.1
|Duke of Love
|MNR
|1 1/16m (gd)
|8/6
|119.9
|No Sabe Nada
|DEL
|1m 70y (ft)
|8/3
|119.8
|Big and Classy
|GP
|7f (ft)
|8/5
|119.7
|Cogburn
|SAR
|5 1/2f (sf)
|8/5
|119.6
|Self Isolation
|LRL
|6f (ft)
|8/6
|119.6
|Smokin’ T
|SAR
|1 1/16m (yl)
|8/5
|119.5
