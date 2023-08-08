August 8, 2023

Top Brisnet Class Ratings July 31-Aug. 6

August 8, 2023

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
White Abarrio SAR 1 1/8m (ft) 8/5 125.8
Elusive Princess (FR) SAR 1 3/16m (sf) 8/4 122.2
Brightwork SAR 6 1/2f (ft) 8/6 122.1
Victorious Wave SAR 7f (ft) 8/5 121.2
Adare Manor DMR 1 1/16m (ft) 8/5 121.1
Pretty Mischievous SAR 7f (ft) 8/5 120.3
Bus Buzz DMR 7f (ft) 8/4 120.2
McKulick (GB) SAR 1 1/2m (fm) 8/3 120.1
Sky and Sand SAR 7f (my) 8/4 120.1
Duke of Love MNR 1 1/16m (gd) 8/6 119.9
No Sabe Nada DEL 1m 70y (ft) 8/3 119.8
Big and Classy GP 7f (ft) 8/5 119.7
Cogburn SAR 5 1/2f (sf) 8/5 119.6
Self Isolation LRL 6f (ft) 8/6 119.6
Smokin’ T SAR 1 1/16m (yl) 8/5 119.5

