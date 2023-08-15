Trainer/Jockey Stats Aug. 15

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Jamie Ness/Mychel J. Sanchez
|
| 17
|
| 9
|
| 53%
|Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta
|
| 26
|
| 13
|
| 50%
|Nathaniel Quinonez/Eduardo Gallardo
|
| 18
|
| 9
|
| 50%
|Kelli Martinez/Walter De La Cruz
|
| 16
|
| 8
|
| 50%
|Eduardo E. Rojas/Martina Rojas
|
| 19
|
| 9
|
| 47%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 30
|
| 14
|
| 47%
|Antonio Meraz/Olaf Hernandez
|
| 20
|
| 9
|
| 45%
|David Wolochuk/Chelsey Keiser
|
| 20
|
| 9
|
| 45%
|H. Graham Motion/Jorge Ruiz
|
| 21
|
| 9
|
| 43%
|Eduardo Ramirez/Juan P. Vargas
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Timothy E. Martin/Alex Birzer
|
| 25
|
| 10
|
| 40%
|Tim Girten/Pablo Morales
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Bill D. Hof/Taylor E. Smith
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Randy L. Klopp/Joseph D. Ramos
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Buckshot Nelson/Holly Gervais
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Kristy Petty/Gustavo Larrosa
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Temple D. Rushton/Adrian B. Ramos
|
| 23
|
| 9
|
| 39%
|Gonzalo Anderson/Dane Nelson
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Victor Barboza, Jr./Emisael Jaramillo
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Benny R. Feliciano/Ricardo Feliciano
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Todd W. Fincher/Christian Ramos
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Jamie Ness/Jaime Rodriguez
|
| 88
|
| 34
|
| 39%
|Genaro Garcia/Fernando De La Cruz
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Perry Cavanaugh/Larren Delorme
|
| 37
|
| 14
|
| 38%
