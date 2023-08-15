August 15, 2023

Trainer/Jockey Stats Aug. 15

August 15, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Jamie Ness/Mychel J. Sanchez 17 9 53%
Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta 26 13 50%
Nathaniel Quinonez/Eduardo Gallardo 18 9 50%
Kelli Martinez/Walter De La Cruz 16 8 50%
Eduardo E. Rojas/Martina Rojas 19 9 47%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez 30 14 47%
Antonio Meraz/Olaf Hernandez 20 9 45%
David Wolochuk/Chelsey Keiser 20 9 45%
H. Graham Motion/Jorge Ruiz 21 9 43%
Eduardo Ramirez/Juan P. Vargas 19 8 42%
Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez 17 7 41%
Timothy E. Martin/Alex Birzer 25 10 40%
Tim Girten/Pablo Morales 20 8 40%
Bill D. Hof/Taylor E. Smith 20 8 40%
Randy L. Klopp/Joseph D. Ramos 20 8 40%
Buckshot Nelson/Holly Gervais 20 8 40%
Kristy Petty/Gustavo Larrosa 15 6 40%
Temple D. Rushton/Adrian B. Ramos 23 9 39%
Gonzalo Anderson/Dane Nelson 18 7 39%
Victor Barboza, Jr./Emisael Jaramillo 18 7 39%
Benny R. Feliciano/Ricardo Feliciano 18 7 39%
Todd W. Fincher/Christian Ramos 18 7 39%
Jamie Ness/Jaime Rodriguez 88 34 39%
Genaro Garcia/Fernando De La Cruz 21 8 38%
Perry Cavanaugh/Larren Delorme 37 14 38%

