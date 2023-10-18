October 20, 2023

Big horse races this weekend: Your ultimate wagering guide for October 13-15, 2023

October 18, 2023 Brisnet Staff Racing News 0

Come enjoy the ultimate wagering guide for all the big horse races this weekend with previews and advances from Brisnet. Also, prepare for this weekend with picks and handicapping from TwinSpires, including expert picks for Keeneland, Aqueduct, Newmarket, Woodbine, and more. With a bonus section on potential upcoming Breeders’ Cup picks to keep your eye on, and some Kentucky Derby news. Come place your bets on horse racing below!

Keeneland

Mawj heads international raiders in Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup

Caravel to get Breeders’ Cup tune-up in Franklin

How to bet With, and Against, Mawj in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Exotics Plays for the 2023 Sycamore Stakes

How to bet the 2023 Franklin Stakes

Newmarket

Hanson: Spot Plays for Day 1 of Future Champions Festival at Newmarket

Woodbine

Woodbine All-Stakes Pick 3 for Oct. 14

Breeders’ Cup

Idiomatic in the Juddmonte Spinster at Keeneland

Racing Roundtable: Breeders’ Cup analysis of two-year-olds, turf preps, and a stand against

Catching My Eye: Keeneland Breeders’ Cup preps from Saturday, Oct. 7

Zedan Racing's Muth and jockey Juan Hernandez win the Grade I $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

Pedigree profile: Muth

Drum Roll Please at Aqueduct

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Maiden Watch: Drum Roll Please breaks through

Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Oct. 9, 2023

Locked in the Claiborne Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland

Breeders Cup Rankings: Future Stars Friday

2024 Kentucky Derby

Timberlake in the Champagne at Aqueduct

Kentucky Derby Pedigree Profile: Timberlake

Kentucky Derby Pedigree Profile: Locked

