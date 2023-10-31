November 2, 2023

Big horse races this weekend: Your ultimate wagering guide October 27-29, 2023

October 31, 2023 Tiffany Ratliff Racing News 0

Come enjoy the ultimate wagering guide for all the big horse races this weekend with previews and advances from Brisnet. Also, prepare for this weekend with picks and handicapping from TwinSpires, including expert picks for Keeneland, Aqueduct, Churchill Downs, and more. With a bonus section on potential upcoming Breeders’ Cup picks to keep your eye on. Come place your bets on horse racing below!

Keeneland

BRISNET

Fayette, Bryan Station featured on closing day at Keeneland

TWINSPIRES

How to bet the 2023 Valley View Stakes

TWINSPIRES

Betting With, and Against, Trademark in the 2023 Fayette Stakes

TWINSPIRES

Exotics Plays for the 2023 Bryan Station Stakes

Aqueduct

TWINSPIRES

How to bet the 2023 Mother Goose Stakes

TWINSPIRES

How to bet the 2023 Bold Ruler Stakes

Aqueduct Starting Gate

TWINSPIRES

How to bet the 2023 Forty Nine Stakes

Churchill Downs

V V's Dream in The Pocahontas (G3) at Churchill Downs

BRISNET

Street Sense, Rags to Riches highlight Churchill Downs opener

TWINPSIRES

Meet the Contenders: 2023 Street Sense

V V's dream in the Pocahontas S. at Churchill Downs.

TWINSPIRES

The Rags to Riches Stakes Tipsheet

Generous Tipper racing.

TWINSPIRES

The Street Sense Stakes Tipsheet

Breeders’ Cup

TWINSPIRES

Scully: Breeders’ Cup Classic Fair Odds

TWINSPIRES

Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Oct. 23, 2023

TWINSPIRES

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Maiden Watch: Two powerful winners

TWINSPIRES
2023 Breeders’ Cup: 10 observations from pre-entries

