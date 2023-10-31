October 31, 2023

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Oct. 23-29

October 31, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/23-10/29) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Fair and Square 3G 1 1/4m (gd) MVR 10/28 Best of Ohio Endurance S. 104
O’Connor (CHI) 6H 1 1/8m (ft) KEE 10/28 Hagyard Fayette S. 100
Everso Mischievous 3C 1m (ft) BAQ 10/28 Forty Niner S. 98
Know It All Audrey 4F 1 1/8m (my) BAQ 10/29 Empire Distaff S. 98
Straight Arrow 4G 1 1/8m (my) BAQ 10/29 Empire Classic S. 98
Candlelight Hours 4F 1 1/8m (gd) MVR 10/28 Best of Ohio Distaff S. 90
Amanda’s Folly 3F 1m (my) BAQ 10/29 Ticonderoga S. 89
Viareggio (IRE) 4F 1m 70y (ft) PID 10/25 H.B.P.A. S. 89
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/23-10/29) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Durante 4G 6f (ft) BAQ 10/27 Bold Ruler S. 100
Rotknee 4C 6 1/2f (my) BAQ 10/29 Hudson S. 99
Sterling Silver 4F 6 1/2f (my) BAQ 10/29 Iroquois S. 99
Veeson 3C 7f (ft) PRX 10/24 Jump Start S. 90
Trojan Tale 3G 6f (gd) MVR 10/28 Best of Ohio Sprint S. 87
Delbert Too 5G 7f (ft) ALB 10/29 O.D. McDonald S. 83
Time Machine 6G 6 1/2f (ft) CLS 10/28 Irving Anderson S. 83
Heza Royal Cat 4G 6 1/2f (ft) DED 10/28 Sweet Home Alabama Special S. 60
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/23-10/29) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Spirit of St Louis 4G 1 1/16m (yl) BAQ 10/29 Mohawk S. 96
Easter (FR) 5G 1m (fm) SA 10/28 Lure S. 95
Technical Analysis (IRE) 5M 1 1/8m (fm) BAQ 10/27 Athenia S. 90
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/23-10/29) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
My Mane Squeeze 2F 1m (ft) BAQ 10/29 Maid of the Mist S. 95
El Grande O 2C 1m (my) BAQ 10/29 Sleepy Hollow S. 94
Who Dey 2C 1 1/16m (gd) MVR 10/28 Best of Ohio Juvenile S. 94
West Sunset 2F 1 1/16m (sy) CD 10/29 Rags to Riches S. 93
Youalmosthadme 2F 6f (ft) KEE 10/27 Myrtlewood S. 93
Liberal Arts 2C 1 1/16m (sy) CD 10/29 Street Sense S. 92
Olivia Rose 2F 6 1/2f (ft) WO 10/28 South Ocean S. 88
Glengarry 2C 6f (ft) KEE 10/28 Bowman Mill S. 85
Heavy Pour 2G 6f (ft) PID 10/23 Mark McDermott S. 84
Here’s the Spider 2F 1 1/16m (gd) MVR 10/28 Best of Ohio John W. Galbreath S. 84
No More Options 2C 6 1/2f (ft) WO 10/28 Frost King S. 83
Cringe 2G 6f (sy) IND 10/28 Crown Ambassador S. 75
Magic Grant 2C 7f (ft) RP 10/27 Clever Trevor S. 74
The Kid Pataky 2F 6f (sy) IND 10/28 Indiana Stallion S. 70
El Are Em 2G 6f (ft) CLS 10/29 Columbus Juvenile S. 44
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/23-10/29) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Xigera 3F 1 1/8m (ft) BAQ 10/28 Mother Goose S. 103
Runaway Storm 3G 1m (gd) KEE 10/28 Bryan Station S. 90
Surge Capacity 3F 1m (fm) KEE 10/27 Bank of America Valley View S. 89
Better Believe 3F 6 1/2f (ft) ALB 10/28 Petticoat S. 82
Itzforever 3F 1m 70y (sy) IND 10/28 Lady Fog Horn H. 81
Doubledogjustice 3G 1m 70y (sy) IND 10/28 Unreachable Star H. 79

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs