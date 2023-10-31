Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Oct. 23-29

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Fair and Square
|3G
|1 1/4m (gd)
|MVR 10/28
|Best of Ohio Endurance S.
|104
|O’Connor (CHI)
|6H
|1 1/8m (ft)
|KEE 10/28
|Hagyard Fayette S.
|100
|Everso Mischievous
|3C
|1m (ft)
|BAQ 10/28
|Forty Niner S.
|98
|Know It All Audrey
|4F
|1 1/8m (my)
|BAQ 10/29
|Empire Distaff S.
|98
|Straight Arrow
|4G
|1 1/8m (my)
|BAQ 10/29
|Empire Classic S.
|98
|Candlelight Hours
|4F
|1 1/8m (gd)
|MVR 10/28
|Best of Ohio Distaff S.
|90
|Amanda’s Folly
|3F
|1m (my)
|BAQ 10/29
|Ticonderoga S.
|89
|Viareggio (IRE)
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|PID 10/25
|H.B.P.A. S.
|89
|Durante
|4G
|6f (ft)
|BAQ 10/27
|Bold Ruler S.
|100
|Rotknee
|4C
|6 1/2f (my)
|BAQ 10/29
|Hudson S.
|99
|Sterling Silver
|4F
|6 1/2f (my)
|BAQ 10/29
|Iroquois S.
|99
|Veeson
|3C
|7f (ft)
|PRX 10/24
|Jump Start S.
|90
|Trojan Tale
|3G
|6f (gd)
|MVR 10/28
|Best of Ohio Sprint S.
|87
|Delbert Too
|5G
|7f (ft)
|ALB 10/29
|O.D. McDonald S.
|83
|Time Machine
|6G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|CLS 10/28
|Irving Anderson S.
|83
|Heza Royal Cat
|4G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|DED 10/28
|Sweet Home Alabama Special S.
|60
|Spirit of St Louis
|4G
|1 1/16m (yl)
|BAQ 10/29
|Mohawk S.
|96
|Easter (FR)
|5G
|1m (fm)
|SA 10/28
|Lure S.
|95
|Technical Analysis (IRE)
|5M
|1 1/8m (fm)
|BAQ 10/27
|Athenia S.
|90
|My Mane Squeeze
|2F
|1m (ft)
|BAQ 10/29
|Maid of the Mist S.
|95
|El Grande O
|2C
|1m (my)
|BAQ 10/29
|Sleepy Hollow S.
|94
|Who Dey
|2C
|1 1/16m (gd)
|MVR 10/28
|Best of Ohio Juvenile S.
|94
|West Sunset
|2F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|CD 10/29
|Rags to Riches S.
|93
|Youalmosthadme
|2F
|6f (ft)
|KEE 10/27
|Myrtlewood S.
|93
|Liberal Arts
|2C
|1 1/16m (sy)
|CD 10/29
|Street Sense S.
|92
|Olivia Rose
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|WO 10/28
|South Ocean S.
|88
|Glengarry
|2C
|6f (ft)
|KEE 10/28
|Bowman Mill S.
|85
|Heavy Pour
|2G
|6f (ft)
|PID 10/23
|Mark McDermott S.
|84
|Here’s the Spider
|2F
|1 1/16m (gd)
|MVR 10/28
|Best of Ohio John W. Galbreath S.
|84
|No More Options
|2C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|WO 10/28
|Frost King S.
|83
|Cringe
|2G
|6f (sy)
|IND 10/28
|Crown Ambassador S.
|75
|Magic Grant
|2C
|7f (ft)
|RP 10/27
|Clever Trevor S.
|74
|The Kid Pataky
|2F
|6f (sy)
|IND 10/28
|Indiana Stallion S.
|70
|El Are Em
|2G
|6f (ft)
|CLS 10/29
|Columbus Juvenile S.
|44
|Xigera
|3F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|BAQ 10/28
|Mother Goose S.
|103
|Runaway Storm
|3G
|1m (gd)
|KEE 10/28
|Bryan Station S.
|90
|Surge Capacity
|3F
|1m (fm)
|KEE 10/27
|Bank of America Valley View S.
|89
|Better Believe
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|ALB 10/28
|Petticoat S.
|82
|Itzforever
|3F
|1m 70y (sy)
|IND 10/28
|Lady Fog Horn H.
|81
|Doubledogjustice
|3G
|1m 70y (sy)
|IND 10/28
|Unreachable Star H.
|79
