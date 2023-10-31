October 31, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 1

October 31, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Hardly Ever Better
(2nd) Mr Hoover, 9-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Punctuality, 3-1
(4th) Whatta World, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) London Lady, 7-2
(5th) Spikezone, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) D’oro’s Wish, 9-2
(3rd) We Miss Otis, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Irish Unity, 3-1
(5th) Debdurite, 5-1
Parx (1st) Tiz a Sharpie, 9-2
(2nd) Dancing On My Own, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Shane’s Jewel, 3-1
(5th) Super Dude, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Don’task Don’ttell, 3-1
(4th) Quarky, 3-1

