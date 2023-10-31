Spot Plays Nov. 1

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Hardly Ever Better
|(2nd) Mr Hoover, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Punctuality, 3-1
|(4th) Whatta World, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) London Lady, 7-2
|(5th) Spikezone, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) D’oro’s Wish, 9-2
|(3rd) We Miss Otis, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Irish Unity, 3-1
|(5th) Debdurite, 5-1
|Parx
|(1st) Tiz a Sharpie, 9-2
|(2nd) Dancing On My Own, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Shane’s Jewel, 3-1
|(5th) Super Dude, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Don’task Don’ttell, 3-1
|(4th) Quarky, 3-1
Leave a Reply