October 15, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 12

October 11, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Malu, 3-1
(6th) Loon Cry, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Racing Hot Line, 3-1
(4th) Bon Bueno, 4-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Angelic Way, 8-1
(5th) Tres Marie’s Dream, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Cupid’s Runaway, 9-2
(4th) Bad Boy Geist, 9-2
Keeneland (2nd) Off the Clock, 3-1
(3rd) Beaux Artes, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Never Change, 6-1
(7th) Rambert, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Swigert, 3-1
(5th) Path to Victory, 6-1
Remington Park (1st) Cajun Eddie, 3-1
(2nd) Jim and Jim, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Channel Fury, 3-1
(2nd) Dial Direct, 3-1
Woodbine (3rd) She Is Hopeful, 8-1
(5th) Fantail, 6-1

