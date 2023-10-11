Spot Plays Oct. 12

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Malu, 3-1
|(6th) Loon Cry, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Racing Hot Line, 3-1
|(4th) Bon Bueno, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Angelic Way, 8-1
|(5th) Tres Marie’s Dream, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Cupid’s Runaway, 9-2
|(4th) Bad Boy Geist, 9-2
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Off the Clock, 3-1
|(3rd) Beaux Artes, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Never Change, 6-1
|(7th) Rambert, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Swigert, 3-1
|(5th) Path to Victory, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Cajun Eddie, 3-1
|(2nd) Jim and Jim, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Channel Fury, 3-1
|(2nd) Dial Direct, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) She Is Hopeful, 8-1
|(5th) Fantail, 6-1
