October 15, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 13

October 12, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Pandagate, 3-1
(6th) Tom Collins, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) River Rewards Rvf, 7-2
(5th) Magical Express, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Warrior in Chief, 6-1
(5th) Finicky, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Corporate Affair, 3-1
(5th) Eternal Flame, 9-2
Keeneland (1st) Apollo Rising, 3-1
(2nd) Debt Paid, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Cartwheel, 4-1
(4th) Cloud Music, 7-2
Remington Park (2nd) Miss You No More, 5-1
(3rd) Bizzy Legs, 5-1
Thistledown (3rd) Baba Looey, 7-2
(4th) Debdurite, 10-1
Woodbine (3rd) Time to Reload, 3-1
(4th) Sugar Is Golden, 3-1

