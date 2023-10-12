Spot Plays Oct. 13

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Pandagate, 3-1
|(6th) Tom Collins, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) River Rewards Rvf, 7-2
|(5th) Magical Express, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Warrior in Chief, 6-1
|(5th) Finicky, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Corporate Affair, 3-1
|(5th) Eternal Flame, 9-2
|Keeneland
|(1st) Apollo Rising, 3-1
|(2nd) Debt Paid, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Cartwheel, 4-1
|(4th) Cloud Music, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Miss You No More, 5-1
|(3rd) Bizzy Legs, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Baba Looey, 7-2
|(4th) Debdurite, 10-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Time to Reload, 3-1
|(4th) Sugar Is Golden, 3-1
