Spot Plays Oct. 14

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Union Belle, 6-1
(6th) Two Thirty Five, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Life On the Nile, 4-1
(4th) Bold Medication, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) No More Debt, 7-2
(5th) Lace Up, 4-1
Keeneland (2nd) Andy’s Candy, 7-2
(5th) Heckled, 3-1
Laurel Park (4th) Dulce Kiara, 7-2
(5th) Crabs N Beer, 7-2
Remington Park (3rd) Ship of Dreams, 4-1
(4th) Moon Cat, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) In Your Face, 7-2
(6th) Habeas, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) I’m Snow Angel, 3-1
(7th) Cara Cara, 3-1

