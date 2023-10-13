Spot Plays Oct. 14

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Union Belle, 6-1
|(6th) Two Thirty Five, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Life On the Nile, 4-1
|(4th) Bold Medication, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) No More Debt, 7-2
|(5th) Lace Up, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Andy’s Candy, 7-2
|(5th) Heckled, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Dulce Kiara, 7-2
|(5th) Crabs N Beer, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(3rd) Ship of Dreams, 4-1
|(4th) Moon Cat, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) In Your Face, 7-2
|(6th) Habeas, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) I’m Snow Angel, 3-1
|(7th) Cara Cara, 3-1
