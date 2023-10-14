October 15, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 15

October 14, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Suspended Campaign, 4-1
(4th) Lucky Lucky Luke, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Free Cristina, 9-2
(7th) Improptude, 7-2
Keeneland (4th) Desert Wolf, 3-1
(5th) Heaven Street, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Dancinonthebeach, 5-1
(4th) Peyton Elizabeth, 6-1
Mountaineer (1st) Notimelikepresent, 6-1
(2nd) Kaztharos, 5-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Worse Read Sanchez, 5-1
(6th) Magic Wanderer, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Buck’s Fizz, 3-1
(3rd) Nantuckets Day, 7-2

