Spot Plays Oct. 15

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Suspended Campaign, 4-1
|(4th) Lucky Lucky Luke, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Free Cristina, 9-2
|(7th) Improptude, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(4th) Desert Wolf, 3-1
|(5th) Heaven Street, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Dancinonthebeach, 5-1
|(4th) Peyton Elizabeth, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Notimelikepresent, 6-1
|(2nd) Kaztharos, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Worse Read Sanchez, 5-1
|(6th) Magic Wanderer, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Buck’s Fizz, 3-1
|(3rd) Nantuckets Day, 7-2
