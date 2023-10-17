October 17, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 18

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) You Can’t Win, 3-1
(5th) Best Virginia, 4-1
Delaware Park (2nd) She’s So Sexy, 4-1
(4th) Launch, 6-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Jak N Burny, 7-2
(5th) Predicted, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Three Coats, 9-2
(3rd) Knight’s Move, 7-2
Keeneland (1st) Stage Bell, 7-2
(2nd) The Distractor, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Kruisin Rocket, 3-1
(2nd) Chorist, 6-1
Parx (2nd) Richies Noble Girl, 3-1
(3rd) Unseen, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) Sweet Bay, 4-1
(4th) Reality Check, 9-2

