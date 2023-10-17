Spot Plays Oct. 18

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) You Can’t Win, 3-1
|(5th) Best Virginia, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) She’s So Sexy, 4-1
|(4th) Launch, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Jak N Burny, 7-2
|(5th) Predicted, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Three Coats, 9-2
|(3rd) Knight’s Move, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(1st) Stage Bell, 7-2
|(2nd) The Distractor, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Kruisin Rocket, 3-1
|(2nd) Chorist, 6-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Richies Noble Girl, 3-1
|(3rd) Unseen, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Sweet Bay, 4-1
|(4th) Reality Check, 9-2
Leave a Reply