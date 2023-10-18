October 18, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 19

October 18, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Khadullah, 7-2
(6th) Fort Washington, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Abendego, 9-2
(6th) Urkillingmebeth, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) My Cajun Lady, 3-1
(5th) Perrotto, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Gracie’s Boy Roy, 9-2
(6th) Midnight Angel, 6-1
Keeneland (1st) What’s Up Bro, 4-1
(2nd) Shespun, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Vanilla Bean, 9-2
(2nd) Landon Jack, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Governor Atwood, 9-2
(6th) Military Drill, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Mister Chairman, 3-1
(3rd) Fort Necessity, 9-2
Woodbine (1st) Ya Mar, 6-1
(5th) Who’s That Baby, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs