October 19, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 20

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Beautiful Karen, 7-2
(5th) Princess Becca, 5-1
Charles Town (3rd) Puppymonkeybaby, 3-1
(5th) Willow Moon, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Golden Eib Micrphn, 8-1
(4th) Sustenance, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Rastani, 7-2
(6th) Warlord Cruzan, 4-1
Keeneland (3rd) In the Numbers, 7-2
(5th) In a Jam, 6-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Victory Badge, 4-1
(6th) Active, 6-1
Santa Anita (5th) Port Ellen, 3-1
(6th) Super Enticing, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Silver Smoke, 4-1
(4th) Pat’s Gamble, 3-1

