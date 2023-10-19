Spot Plays Oct. 20

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Beautiful Karen, 7-2
|(5th) Princess Becca, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Puppymonkeybaby, 3-1
|(5th) Willow Moon, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Golden Eib Micrphn, 8-1
|(4th) Sustenance, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Rastani, 7-2
|(6th) Warlord Cruzan, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(3rd) In the Numbers, 7-2
|(5th) In a Jam, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Victory Badge, 4-1
|(6th) Active, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Port Ellen, 3-1
|(6th) Super Enticing, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Silver Smoke, 4-1
|(4th) Pat’s Gamble, 3-1
