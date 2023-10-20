October 20, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 21

October 20, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Value Area, 7-2
(6th) Rathmore, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Dial for Love, 7-2
(5th) Master This, 4-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Pepe and Heywood, 3-1
(4th) Austin From Boston, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Spain Moonlight, 3-1
(3rd) Cobra Jet, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sanipirodu, 3-1
(2nd) Rigby, 7-2
Keeneland (5th) Sweet Gal of Mine, 4-1
(7th) Mount Craig, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Declaration of Time, 6-1
(2nd) Independent, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Mobil Memory, 4-1
(2nd) Qualificata, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Mazuma, 10-1
(3rd) Smart Okie, 6-1
Santa Anita (1st) Polito, 7-2
(3rd) Hennys Crazy Train, 3-1
Woodbine (3rd) Momunnyfor Ro, 7-2
(5th) Flashinthesky, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs