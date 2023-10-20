Spot Plays Oct. 21

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Value Area, 7-2
|(6th) Rathmore, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Dial for Love, 7-2
|(5th) Master This, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Pepe and Heywood, 3-1
|(4th) Austin From Boston, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Spain Moonlight, 3-1
|(3rd) Cobra Jet, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Sanipirodu, 3-1
|(2nd) Rigby, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(5th) Sweet Gal of Mine, 4-1
|(7th) Mount Craig, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Declaration of Time, 6-1
|(2nd) Independent, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Mobil Memory, 4-1
|(2nd) Qualificata, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Mazuma, 10-1
|(3rd) Smart Okie, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Polito, 7-2
|(3rd) Hennys Crazy Train, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Momunnyfor Ro, 7-2
|(5th) Flashinthesky, 3-1
