October 22, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 22

October 21, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Treasure Trove, 7-2
(3rd) Bourbon’s Hope, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Jays Angel, 4-1
(6th) Laura Branigan, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Gotta Like Him, 7-2
(3rd) Get Frosty, 3-1
Keeneland (2nd) Colette’s Joy, 4-1
(4th) My Best Day Ever, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Brysons Option, 4-1
(2nd) Sistren, 5-1
Mountaineer (1st) Jocko Road, 6-1
(5th) Offult Code, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Western Grit, 5-1
(5th) Ha Ha Gloria, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Hall of Dreams, 3-1
(7th) Hallie’s Hero, 5-1

