Spot Plays Oct. 22

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Treasure Trove, 7-2
|(3rd) Bourbon’s Hope, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Jays Angel, 4-1
|(6th) Laura Branigan, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Gotta Like Him, 7-2
|(3rd) Get Frosty, 3-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Colette’s Joy, 4-1
|(4th) My Best Day Ever, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Brysons Option, 4-1
|(2nd) Sistren, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Jocko Road, 6-1
|(5th) Offult Code, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Western Grit, 5-1
|(5th) Ha Ha Gloria, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Hall of Dreams, 3-1
|(7th) Hallie’s Hero, 5-1
