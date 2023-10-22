October 23, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 23

October 22, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes (3rd) Girl of Tosconova, 4-1
(5th) Honorable Avenue, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Westward Breeze, 8-1
(2nd) Blazen Grazen, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Delightful Breeze, 9-2
(5th) Warwoman, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) El Bambino, 7-2
(3rd) Flipping Fish, 9-2
Mountaineer (4th) Hobe Sound, 7-2
(5th) Way to Fire, 4-1
Parx (1st) Two Minute Lick, 3-1
(5th) Big Popper, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) He’s a Good Dancer, 4-1
(4th) Hot Bode, 7-2

