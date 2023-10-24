October 27, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 25

October 24, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town   (4th) Night Train Wayne, 6-1
    (6th) Mo Co Gold, 3-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) Performanceanxiety, 6-1
    (4th) Navani, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Generation, 6-1
    (2nd) Cupid’s Runaway, 7-2
Keeneland   (3rd) Up On the Edge, 7-2
    (5th) Snow Dance, 7-2
Mountaineer   (3rd) Pour Me a Double, 7-2
    (5th) Yoga Queen, 7-2
Parx   (2nd) Diesel, 3-1
    (4th) Steely Danza, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Bang a Rang, 4-1
    (4th) Miss Getty Up, 5-1
Remington Park   (1st) Triple L’s Cutter, 4-1
    (2nd) Isaidwhatisaid, 5-1

