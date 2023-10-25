Spot Plays Oct. 26

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) It Wasn’t Me. 8-1
|(5th) Weekend Rags, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Appealing Road, 6-1
|(5th) River Rewards Rvf, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Papa Funny, 5-1
|(6th) Dwelling Legacy, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Mizzitify Doll, 9-2
|(6th) Covenant Lady, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(4th) Guest of Honor, 7-2
|(5th) Excellent Question, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) J RIvers, 3-1
|(3rd) Won an Award, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Interrupter, 3-1
|(5th) Be Water, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Josh’s Honor, 9-2
|(5th) Santo, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Gospel Spear, 7-2
|(2nd) Chaparrita, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Mountain Sound, 3-1
|(3rd) Sherif Ali, 8-1
