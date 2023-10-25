October 27, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 26

October 25, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) It Wasn’t Me. 8-1
(5th) Weekend Rags, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Appealing Road, 6-1
(5th) River Rewards Rvf, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Papa Funny, 5-1
(6th) Dwelling Legacy, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Mizzitify Doll, 9-2
(6th) Covenant Lady, 4-1
Keeneland (4th) Guest of Honor, 7-2
(5th) Excellent Question, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) J RIvers, 3-1
(3rd) Won an Award, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Interrupter, 3-1
(5th) Be Water, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Josh’s Honor, 9-2
(5th) Santo, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Gospel Spear, 7-2
(2nd) Chaparrita, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Mountain Sound, 3-1
(3rd) Sherif Ali, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs