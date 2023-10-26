October 27, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 27

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Royal Meghan, 9-2
(3rd) Stella Mars, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Yes to Love, 8-1
(5th) Shes So Speightsy, 6-1
Delaware Park (4th) Bet He’s Ready, 3-1
(5th) Camp Pendleton, 6-1
Keeneland (2nd) Runandscore, 9-2
(3rd) Moonlight Gambler, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Jazzy Lassie, 6-1
(4th) Clay’s Black Opal, 9-2
Santa Anita (4th) Tokamak, 3-1
(7th) Khantaro d’Oro, 5-1
Woodbine (5th) Giant Teddy, 9-2
(6th) Richiesinthehouse, 3-1

