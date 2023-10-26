Spot Plays Oct. 27

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Royal Meghan, 9-2
|(3rd) Stella Mars, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Yes to Love, 8-1
|(5th) Shes So Speightsy, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Bet He’s Ready, 3-1
|(5th) Camp Pendleton, 6-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Runandscore, 9-2
|(3rd) Moonlight Gambler, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Jazzy Lassie, 6-1
|(4th) Clay’s Black Opal, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Tokamak, 3-1
|(7th) Khantaro d’Oro, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) Giant Teddy, 9-2
|(6th) Richiesinthehouse, 3-1
