October 27, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 28

October 27, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Sacred Rhyme, 7-2
(6th) Dontmesswithtess, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Caged Pixie, 7-2
(6th) Dalinar, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Emily’s Wish, 3-1
(2nd) Solair, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Smooth Justice, 7-2
(4th) Snuggler, 7-2
Keeneland (4th) Howl, 8-1
(5th) Hillard, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Cheers for Kitten, 3-1
(6th) Chublin, 6-1
Remington Park (1st) Varsity, 3-1
(2nd) First Line, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Hey Demps, 4-1
(6th) Take Charge Curly, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Crafty Oaks, 7-2
(6th) Talking Wonders, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs