Spot Plays Oct. 29

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Call Me Harry, 10-1
|(5th) Ichiban, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Blue Squall, 4-1
|(5th) Resilience, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Longhorn Lassie, 10-1
|(9th) Capo Sorella, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(6th) Black Belt Barbie, 4-1
|(9th) Themanupfront, 7-2
|Laurel
|(1st) Peace Fire, 8-1
|(7th) Bay Street, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Skycraft, 8-1
|(5th) Ponti Pride, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Ruff Ride, 4-1
|(9th) Guy Named Joe, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Chairman Bob, 3-1
|(6th) Kerouac, 5-1
Leave a Reply