October 29, 2023

Spot Plays Oct. 29

October 28, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Call Me Harry, 10-1
    (5th) Ichiban, 9-2
Churchill Downs   (3rd) Blue Squall, 4-1
    (5th) Resilience, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Longhorn Lassie, 10-1
    (9th) Capo Sorella, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (6th) Black Belt Barbie, 4-1
    (9th) Themanupfront, 7-2
Laurel   (1st) Peace Fire, 8-1
    (7th) Bay Street, 6-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Skycraft, 8-1
    (5th) Ponti Pride, 3-1
Santa Anita   (2nd) Ruff Ride, 4-1
    (9th) Guy Named Joe, 3-1
Woodbine   (4th) Chairman Bob, 3-1
    (6th) Kerouac, 5-1

