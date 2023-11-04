Auguste Rodin rides the rail to Breeders’ Cup Turf victory

A ground-saving ride from jockey Ryan Moore carried Auguste Rodin to a thrilling victory in the $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) on Saturday at Santa Anita.

The decorated European raider brought an accomplished resume into the Turf. Winner of Epsom’s Derby (G1) during the spring, Auguste Rodin later added victories in the Irish Derby (G1) and Irish Champion (G1) to his resume, emerging as a 5-2 favorite to shine at the Breeders’ Cup for six-time Turf-winning trainer Aidan O’Brien.

Facing 10 rivals in a deep field over 1 1/2 miles, Auguste Rodin didn’t get the cleanest trip early on. Amidst lots of jockeying for position, the dark bay three-year-old had to steady as the field crossed the dirt section from the downhill turf course onto the main turf course. He wound up spending much of the race in eighth place while longshot Balladeer dashed to the front through honest fractions of :24.85, :48.79, 1:12.66, and 1:37.00.

“The race didn’t go to plan,” said Moore. “The first part of the race was messy as everyone was in each other’s way and I didn’t really like where I was.”

Buried in traffic with half a mile left to run, Auguste Rodin needed racing luck and found it along the inside. A clear path opened on the rail, and Auguste Rodin shot through under Moore’s bold guidance to seize command. Three-time U.S. Grade 1 winner Up to the Mark tried to fight back on the outside, but Auguste Rodin was always in command and held safe by three-quarters of a length in 2:24.30.

“All I wanted to do was get the horse to find his rhythm and he got there so quickly and easily and once he got to the front that’s all he does,” continued Moore. “Considering how the race went against him it was probably his best performance.

“…Ending up the rail was like Plan F and I had to make the best of the opportunities. My horse was getting a bad trip, he won because he’s so good, I made the right call to stick to the rail but could have easily not been.”

Up to the Mark edged Japanese raider Shahryar by half a length for runner-up honors, while Gold Phoenix, King of Steel, Onesto, War Like Goddess, Mostahdaf, Balladeer, Adhamo, and Broome completed the order of finish. Bolshoi Ballet and Get Smokin scratched.

Bred by Coolmore and owned by the partnership of Westerberg, Mrs. John Magnier, Derrick Smith, and Michael B. Tabor, Auguste Rodin is a son of renowned Japanese racehorse and stallion Deep Impact out of the Galileo mare Rhododendron, runner-up in the 2017 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1). Seven wins (including five Grade/Group 1 wins) and one second from 10 starts have allowed Auguste Rodin to tally $4,958,538 in earnings.

“He has a beautiful action, very intellectual, just a dream horse,” said O’Brien. “What an incredible horse he is bringing Japanese and European pedigrees together. So delighted for the lads and Ryan gave him a brilliant ride. After three furlongs the race was havoc as everyone wanted to be in the rail then away from the rail. Ryan knew at the top of the bend where was he going to go as he had horses on his outside. He knew when he gets to the front he stops and hoped his momentum would get him home. An incredible ride.”