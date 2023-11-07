November 7, 2023

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/30-11/5) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Cody’s Wish 5H 1m (ft) SA 11/4 Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 109
White Abarrio 4C 1 1/4m (ft) SA 11/4 Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic 108
Salesman (IRE) 6G 1 5/8m (ft) SA 11/4 Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance S. 100
Idiomatic 4F 1 1/8m (ft) SA 11/4 Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff 99
Interstatedaydream 4F 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 11/3 Turnback the Alarm S. 97
Wolfie’s Dynaghost 5G 1 1/16m (ft) WO 11/5 Autumn S. 97
Touchuponastar 4G 1m (ft) DED 11/3 Delta Mile S. 96
Adaline Julia 4F 1m (ft) DED 11/3 Treasure Chest S. 90
War At Sea 4C 1 1/16m (ft) GG 11/4 Golden Gate H. 86
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/30-11/5) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Elite Power 5H 6f (ft) SA 11/4 Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint 110
Green Up 4F 7f (ft) AQU 11/5 Pumpkin Pie S. 101
Goodnight Olive 5M 7f (ft) SA 11/4 PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 100
Tejano Twist 4G 6f (ft) CD 11/4 Bet on Sunshine S. 99
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/30-11/5) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Nobals 4G 5f (fm) SA 11/4 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 99
Inspiral (GB) 4F 1 1/4m (fm) SA 11/4 Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 98
Master of The Seas (IRE) 5G 1m (fm) SA 11/4 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile presented by PDJF 98
Auguste Rodin (IRE) 3C 1 1/2m (fm) SA 11/4 Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf 96
Closing Remarks 5M 1m (fm) SA 11/5 Goldikova S. 95
Wet My Beak 4F a6 1/2f (fm) SA 11/3 Senator Ken Maddy S. 94
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/30-11/5) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Fierceness 2C 1 1/16m (ft) SA 11/3 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thorou 112
Just F Y I 2F 1 1/16m (ft) SA 11/3 NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 100
Grand Slam Smile 2F 7f (ft) SA 11/3 Golden State Juvenile Fillies S. 94
Witwatersrand 2F 1 1/16m (ft) WO 11/4 Mazarine S. 93
Magic Spoon 2C 7f (ft) SA 11/3 Golden State Juvenile S. 91
Where’s Chris 2C 1m (ft) AQU 11/5 Nashua S. 90
Two Ghosts 2G 1 1/16m (ft) WO 11/4 Grey S. 88
Freedom Principle 2C 1m 70y (ft) GP 11/4 Armed Forces S. 85
Direct the Cat 2F 7f (ft) CT 11/4 James and Eleanor Casey Memorial S. 83
Dancing N Dixie 2F 1m 70y (ft) GP 11/3 Our Dear Peggy S. 82
Shimmering Allure 2F 1m (ft) AQU 11/5 Tempted S. 81
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/30-11/5) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Ruby Nell 3F 1m (fm) SA 11/5 Autumn Miss S. 96
Amstrong 3C 1 1/16m (ft) GP 11/4 Showing Up S. 92
Seal Team (GB) 3C 1 1/8m (fm) SA 11/4 Twilight Derby 91
Crupi 3C 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 11/3 Discovery S. 90
Time Passage 3F 1 1/16m (ft) GP 11/3 Cellars Shiraz S. 89

