Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Oct. 30-Nov. 5

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Cody’s Wish
|5H
|1m (ft)
|SA 11/4
|Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
|109
|White Abarrio
|4C
|1 1/4m (ft)
|SA 11/4
|Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic
|108
|Salesman (IRE)
|6G
|1 5/8m (ft)
|SA 11/4
|Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance S.
|100
|Idiomatic
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SA 11/4
|Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff
|99
|Interstatedaydream
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 11/3
|Turnback the Alarm S.
|97
|Wolfie’s Dynaghost
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 11/5
|Autumn S.
|97
|Touchuponastar
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DED 11/3
|Delta Mile S.
|96
|Adaline Julia
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DED 11/3
|Treasure Chest S.
|90
|War At Sea
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GG 11/4
|Golden Gate H.
|86
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Elite Power
|5H
|6f (ft)
|SA 11/4
|Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint
|110
|Green Up
|4F
|7f (ft)
|AQU 11/5
|Pumpkin Pie S.
|101
|Goodnight Olive
|5M
|7f (ft)
|SA 11/4
|PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
|100
|Tejano Twist
|4G
|6f (ft)
|CD 11/4
|Bet on Sunshine S.
|99
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Nobals
|4G
|5f (fm)
|SA 11/4
|Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
|99
|Inspiral (GB)
|4F
|1 1/4m (fm)
|SA 11/4
|Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
|98
|Master of The Seas (IRE)
|5G
|1m (fm)
|SA 11/4
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile presented by PDJF
|98
|Auguste Rodin (IRE)
|3C
|1 1/2m (fm)
|SA 11/4
|Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf
|96
|Closing Remarks
|5M
|1m (fm)
|SA 11/5
|Goldikova S.
|95
|Wet My Beak
|4F
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 11/3
|Senator Ken Maddy S.
|94
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Fierceness
|2C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 11/3
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thorou
|112
|Just F Y I
|2F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 11/3
|NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
|100
|Grand Slam Smile
|2F
|7f (ft)
|SA 11/3
|Golden State Juvenile Fillies S.
|94
|Witwatersrand
|2F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 11/4
|Mazarine S.
|93
|Magic Spoon
|2C
|7f (ft)
|SA 11/3
|Golden State Juvenile S.
|91
|Where’s Chris
|2C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 11/5
|Nashua S.
|90
|Two Ghosts
|2G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 11/4
|Grey S.
|88
|Freedom Principle
|2C
|1m 70y (ft)
|GP 11/4
|Armed Forces S.
|85
|Direct the Cat
|2F
|7f (ft)
|CT 11/4
|James and Eleanor Casey Memorial S.
|83
|Dancing N Dixie
|2F
|1m 70y (ft)
|GP 11/3
|Our Dear Peggy S.
|82
|Shimmering Allure
|2F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 11/5
|Tempted S.
|81
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Ruby Nell
|3F
|1m (fm)
|SA 11/5
|Autumn Miss S.
|96
|Amstrong
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 11/4
|Showing Up S.
|92
|Seal Team (GB)
|3C
|1 1/8m (fm)
|SA 11/4
|Twilight Derby
|91
|Crupi
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 11/3
|Discovery S.
|90
|Time Passage
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 11/3
|Cellars Shiraz S.
|89
Leave a Reply