Everso Mischievous, Senor Buscador among Cigar Mile dozen

Two heads stand between Everso Mischievous and a perfect 6-for-6 record heading into the $500,000 Cigar Mile H. (G2), and a continuation of that consistency will be needed as the three-year-old faces several quality older runners in the last of four stakes on Saturday’s program at Aqueduct.

Narrowly beaten his debut at the Big A in February, Everso Mischievous has gotten better as the season has progressed. His best effort might have been in the track-and-distance Forty Niner (G2) on Oct. 28, where he raced close to a hot pace yet held on to win by a half-length from returning older rivals Dr Ardito and Accretive. The latter had previously run a good second to Cody’s Wish in the Vosburgh (G2).

Also among the older set is California invader Senor Buscador, who drops in class following a seventh in the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) over a track that didn’t play took kindly to deep closers. The five-year-old has done his best work in the one-mile range, taking the 2022 Ack Ack (G3) and the San Diego H. (G2) over 1 1/16 miles this summer.

“He ran really good in the Breeders’ Cup,” trainer Todd Fincher said. “He just got way, way back — almost 19 lengths back. I think he started his run too early. He made up a ton of ground down the backside and he actually flattened a little down the lane, which I’ve never seen him do.”

Three Technique also didn’t show his best at the Breeders’ Cup, finishing last of eight in the Sprint (G1). But six furlongs was always going to be on the short side for him. A one-turn mile should hit him between the eyes, and his form in this year’s John A. Nerud (G2) and Ack Ack suggests as much.

Hoist the Gold‘s form is a bit more spotty, with his recent best occurring at the Kentucky tracks. His runs outside the bluegrass this term has not been as sharp.

The corresponding one-mile event for older fillies and mares, the $200,000 Go for Wand (G3), features a title defense from Dr B, who cruised by more than four lengths in the slop a year ago.

Among her six rivals is Gerrymander, who captured the Noble Damsel S. by 25 lengths after it descended into a match race with Sunset Louise after it was taken off the turf. The 2022 Tempted S. winner Good Sam deservingly steps back up in class following a strong second-level allowance victory, while the stakes-placed Tizzy in the Sky has won three times over the Aqueduct oval.