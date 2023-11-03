Hard to Justify provides Brown a sixth Juvenile Fillies Turf

Hard to Justify courageously outfinished Porta Fortuna and She Feels Pretty to win Friday’s $920,000 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1), remaining unbeaten from three starts and delivering Chad Brown a record-extending sixth victory in the race. Flavien Prat was up on the Wise Racing colorbearer.

Overlooked at 9.10-1, Hard to Justify is by outstanding second-crop sire Justify, who produced his second consecutive winner on the card following Just F Y I’s success in the Juvenile Fillies (G1). Hard to Justify overcame a troubled trip to break her maiden the first time out going 1 1/16 miles at Saratoga in late July, and she raced close to pace before capturing the Miss Grillo (G3) at Aqueduct on Oct. 4.

The bay filly broke running in the one-mile Juvenile Fillies Turf, pressing pacesetter Dreamfyre through fractions in :22.91, :47.65, and 1:11.16. Hard to Justify loomed prominently turning for home, but others were closing into the frame.

She faced a serious challenge from the two favorites, 7-2 Porta Fortuna to the inside and 3.80-1 She Feels Pretty on the outside, before forging her way to a short lead, eventually prevailing by a half-length.

Porta Fortuna edged She Feels Pretty by a head for second, and it was another three-quarters of a length back to the late-running Content in fourth. Next came Austere, Buchu, Carla’s Way, Life’s an Audible, Dreamfyre, Laulne, Les Pavots, Flattery, Gala Brand, and Buttercream Babe.

Bred in Kentucky by Yeguada Centurian St., Hard to Justify brought the gavel down for $190,000 as a yearling at last year’s Keeneland September sale. She hails from Grade 3-placed Instant Reflex, a daughter of Quality Road, and Hard to Justify appears to have a bright future for her connections on turf.