Intricate dazzles in Golden Rod for Oaks-winning connections

Trainer Brendan Walsh and jockey Tyler Gaffalione teamed up last May to capture the Kentucky Oaks (G1) with Pretty Mischievous, the presumptive three-year-old filly champion. On Saturday, Intricate gave the impression she might have the potential go just as far for the trainer-jockey combo when dominating the $399,498 Golden Rod (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Making her first start since breaking her maiden on Oct. 13 at Keeneland over the same 1 1/16-mile distance as the Golden Rod, Intricate enjoyed a ground-saving stalking trip in third as West Sunset sped out to a comfortable lead while setting an honest pace of :23.30, :47.31, and 1:12.48. When a path opened just outside that tiring rival in upper stretch, Intricate shot through between rivals and opened up to win stylishly by 5 1/4 lengths.

“She’s a lovely filly. Very easy filly to train,” said Walsh, who was noncommittal on where she would prep for the Oaks over the winter.

#2 Intricate steps up and scores in the G2 Golden Rod at Churchill Downs





Intricate covered the course in 1:45.01 over a fast track and returned $14.66. She races for the partnership of Bradley Thoroughbreds, Laura Leigh Stables, Scott Estes, and Cambron Equine.

Thorpedo Anna, the favorite in the field of eight juvenile fillies at approximately even-money, just held second by neck over Central Avenue. Dozen Diamonds finished fourth and was followed by Gin Gin, Purloin, Here’s the Spider, and West Sunset.

Intricate earned 10 qualifying points toward the 2024 Kentucky Oaks, while Thorpedo Anna garnered five points. Central Avenue, second to likely champion Just F Y I in the Frizette (G1) last time, boosted her point total from five to eight. Dozen Diamonds earned two points, while Gin Gin increased her accrued total from five points to six.

The Golden Rod was the second win in three starts for Intricate. Prior to her aforementioned Keeneland graduation by 3 1/2 lengths, she finished fifth behind West Sunset in a six-furlong maiden at Churchill in mid-September.

Bred in Kentucky by LBD Stable, Intricate is by Gun Runner and out of Complex Analysis, a daughter of Distorted Humor. Intricate sold for $200,000 as a Keeneland September yearling and for $280,000 as an OBS April juvenile.

Gaffalione rode another two-year-old filly to victory, in Saturday’s nightcap, when odds-on favorite Youalmosthadme rallied up the rail to capture the $215,000 Fern Creek S. by three parts of a length over Halina’s Forte. It was more than six lengths back to Fibber, who finished third in the field of 11.

Youalmosthadme returned $3.56 after completing 6 1/2 furlongs in the 1:17.67. She races for Qatar Racing, Swinbank Stables, Steve Adkisson, and Black Type Thoroughbreds, and is trained by Brad Cox.

YOUALMOSTHADME wins The Fern Creek Stakes

The Fern Creek was the third stakes win of the season for Youalmosthadme, who previously captured the May 4 Kentucky Juvenile by 8 3/4 lengths and the Oct. 27 Myrtlewood S. at Keeneland by seven lengths. She also placed in the Ellis Park Debutante and Pocahontas (G3), and has now won four of six starts.

The Kentucky-bred Youalmosthadme is by Oxbow and out of the stakes-placed Good Gator, by Good and Tough. Bred by Pope McLean, Marc McLean, and Pope McLean Jr., Youalmosthadme was a bargain $12,000 buy at Keeneland September and has earnings approaching $494,000.