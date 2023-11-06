River City an easier spot for recent overachiever Stitched

Stitched was one of the leading overachievers on the Kentucky circuit over the summer, winning the Wise Dan (G2) at Ellis Park as a 46-1 longshot and finishing second by a half-length in the Mint Millions at Kentucky Downs as a 24-1 chance.

There was no similarly surprising run from Stitched against a world-class field in the Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) at Keeneland last month, but the four-year-old lands in a far easier spot Saturday in the $300,000 River City (G3) over the turf at Churchill Downs.

Indeed, the Coolmore Turf Mile couldn’t have come up any tougher, based on the results of last weekend’s Breeders’ Cup. Turf Mile winner Up to the Mark finished a narrowly beaten second in the Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) to European star Auguste Rodin, while runner-up Master of the Seas rebounded to win the Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) at Santa Anita in the final yards.

Stitched finished seven lengths adrift of that pair at Keeneland, but will merit plenty of respect in the nine-furlong River City.

Cellist has placed three times in a limited campaign this season, but has won two of four previous starts over the Churchill Downs turf, including the 2022 edition of the Louisville (G3) over 1 1/2 miles. He was most recently a close second to European raider Bold Act in the Sycamore (G3) at Keeneland.

Smokin’ T finished only a head behind Stitch in the Mint Millions two back, though disappointed when a distant third of four in the Baltimore/Washington Turf Cup (G3) at Pimlico in mid-September. Siege of Boston has enjoyed good recent form, while Grand Sonata cuts back in distance after running 12 furlongs on slow ground at Aqueduct in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1). Rockemperor and Kitodan both have sufficient back class with one of their better efforts.

The supporting feature on Saturday’s card is the $300,000 Dream Supreme S., a six-furlong dash for fillies and mares. The likely favorite is Grade 2 veteran Wicked Halo, a nose second in the Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) last time. The three-year-old Little Prankster enters her stakes debut for Phil Bauer off back-to-back allowance wins at Saratoga and Keeneland.