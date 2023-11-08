Soldier Rising aims for elusive first graded win in third Red Smith attempt

Despite placing six times at Grade 1 level, including four times this season alone, Soldier Rising enters the $300,000 Red Smith (G2) at Aqueduct on Saturday in search of an elusive first graded stakes win.

While the five-year-old did not come particularly close to winning the Man o’ War (G1), Manhattan (G1), Sword Dancer (G1), or Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1), his second-place finishes in the quartet stamp him as the horse to beat in the 1 3/8-mile Red Smith, a race he has finished third and ninth in the past two years.

“He’s finished second in four Grade 1 races in New York this year, so it would be nice to finally win a race at some stage,” trainer Christophe Clement said. “I don’t think anyone has been more consistent this year than him in the New York turf division.”

The foreign invader #3 Bolshoi Ballet takes the G1 Sword Dancer for trainer Aiden O' Brien with @ljlmvel aboard! 🍀



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/GAJmGsBsBq — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) August 26, 2023

Limited Liability has been knocking on the door himself in graded company this term, placing in the Louisville (G3) and Sycamore (G3) and missing third by a nose in the United Nations (G1). Elkhorn (G2) winner Verstappen enters off a brief freshening since early September, while Del Mar H. (G2) runner-up Nineeleventurbo most recently captured a 12-furlong allowance at Keeneland.

Others of note are Master Piece, a sub-par 10th of 11 in the Arlington Million (G1) when last seen in August; Marwad, second in the Mac Diarmida (G2) two back; and Lost Ark, who captured the off-the-turf Jockey Club Derby last month and aims to become only the second three-year-old to ever win the Red Smith, Monarch’s Maze in 1999 being the first.

Also on Saturday’s Big A card, trainer Chad Brown will look to add to his record five wins in the $200,000 Pebbles (G3) by sending out three entrants in the one mile grass test for three-year-old fillies.

The most prominent of the trio is Implicated, who figures to take a step forward off of a fourth-place finish in an Oct. 19 second-level allowance. It was the filly’s first start in nearly a year, and she had been last seen taking the Chelsea Flower S. to cap a 2-for-3 juvenile campaign.

Startup Mentality and Rhiannon, however, are relatively inexperienced. Both last-out maiden winners, they enter the Pebbles with one and two previous starts, respectively.

Sacred Wish and Silver Skillet, one-two in the Winter Memories S. in mid-September, are leading contenders, while Plentitude looks to join younger full brother Agate Road as a graded winner this fall at Aqueduct following the latter’s win in last month’s Pilgrim (G2).