December 1, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 1

November 30, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Masterwork, 5-1
(6th) Signal Corps, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) I’lltakecareofit, 7-2
(6th) Juba Bound, 5-1
Del Mar (3rd) Beau Soleil, 7-2
(5th) Just Step On It, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Flash It Wide Open, 3-1
(2nd) She’s My Priority, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Dorine’s Wild Cat, 3-1
(5th) Daddy Indeed, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (6th) Here Comes Bullet, 7-2
(7th) The Distractor, 8-1
Laurel Park (1st) Tuna N Stamps, 7-2
(3rd) Golden Charm, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Cool in Blue, 7-2
(4th) Hot Fudge Warrior, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) Whats Up Sweets, 9-2
(5th) Va Voom, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Bright Devil, 3-1
(5th) Mille Dreams, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) I’m Free, 3-1
(3rd) Free Time, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Executive Charm, 6-1
(2nd) Twixter, 3-1

