Spot Plays Nov. 10

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) My Perfect Mistake, 3-1
|(6th) Nobilis, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Rumors to Blame, 9-2
|(5th) Mo Co Gold, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) In a Jam, 9-2
|(5th) One Giant Leap, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Becky’s Dream, 4-1
|(5th) Smooth Salute, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Skipshape, 7-2
|(4th) Haythere Jogeegirl, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Krone, 7-2
|(3rd) Walk Away Joe, 4-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Hibachi, 8-1
|(3rd) Socially Awkward, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Just a Irish Lad, 3-1
|(6th) Jersey Jim, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) T’pring, 7-2
|(3rd) Get My Drift, 6-1
Leave a Reply