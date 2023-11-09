November 9, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 10

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) My Perfect Mistake, 3-1
(6th) Nobilis, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Rumors to Blame, 9-2
(5th) Mo Co Gold, 7-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) In a Jam, 9-2
(5th) One Giant Leap, 3-1
Del Mar (3rd) Becky’s Dream, 4-1
(5th) Smooth Salute, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Skipshape, 7-2
(4th) Haythere Jogeegirl, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Krone, 7-2
(3rd) Walk Away Joe, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Hibachi, 8-1
(3rd) Socially Awkward, 6-1
Remington Park (2nd) Just a Irish Lad, 3-1
(6th) Jersey Jim, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) T’pring, 7-2
(3rd) Get My Drift, 6-1

