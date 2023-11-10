Spot Plays Nov. 11

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) A Knight’s Courage, 9-2
|(5th) Hamilton’s Way, 10-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Charitable Windsor, 4-1
|(4th) Get Off My Cloud, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Howbeit, 3-1
|(6th) Superhero, 6-1
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Ellie Moore, 7-2
|(4th) Equilove, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Lucy L, 4-1
|(5th) Peter Flies, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Crown Jack, 8-1
|(6th) Racket, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) St James the Great, 6-1
|(2nd) Surfboard, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Criminal Record, 3-1
|(3rd) Green Light Girl, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Graceful Fighter, 4-1
|(2nd) Cefalo, 10-1
Leave a Reply