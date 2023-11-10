November 10, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 11

November 10, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) A Knight’s Courage, 9-2
(5th) Hamilton’s Way, 10-1
Charles Town (2nd) Charitable Windsor, 4-1
(4th) Get Off My Cloud, 4-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Howbeit, 3-1
(6th) Superhero, 6-1
Del Mar (3rd) Ellie Moore, 7-2
(4th) Equilove, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Lucy L, 4-1
(5th) Peter Flies, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Crown Jack, 8-1
(6th) Racket, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) St James the Great, 6-1
(2nd) Surfboard, 5-1
Remington Park (2nd) Criminal Record, 3-1
(3rd) Green Light Girl, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Graceful Fighter, 4-1
(2nd) Cefalo, 10-1

