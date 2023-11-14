November 15, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 15

November 14, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Odina, 5-1
(3rd) Bet Your Boots, 8-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Just an Opinion, 7-2
(7th) Bolt Above, 8-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Miami Chrome, 6-1
(4th) Lady Yellen, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Bright Brian, 6-1
(5th) Ribaldry, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) C V Dynamic, 4-1
(3rd) Counteveryblessing, 3-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Born Happy, 3-1
(3rd) Malibu Marlee, 7-2
Parx (1st) Dangerous Mind, 10-1
(4th) Reigert Girls, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Kaz Sweet Heist, 4-1
(4th) Seamialaugh, 3-1

