November 16, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 16

November 15, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Face Abarrio, 7-2
    (5th) Ski Patrol, 6-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Road Punch, 3-1
    (6th) Penguin Power, 4-1
Churchill Downs   (2nd) Fashion Rage, 4-1
    (6th) Vicki Rose, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Just Be Quiet, 4-1
    (6th) Humble Warrior, 4-1
Laurel Park   (4th) John Hall, 5-1
    (6th) Mid Day Image, 4-1
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Quantum Theory, 7-2
    (4th) Rubinstein, 7-2
Penn National   (2nd) The Method, 5-1
    (4th) Warrior’s Miss, 5-1
Woodbine   (2nd) Grand Ambition, 3-1
    (4th) Sonet’s Name, 6-1

