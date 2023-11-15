Spot Plays Nov. 16

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Face Abarrio, 7-2
|(5th) Ski Patrol, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Road Punch, 3-1
|(6th) Penguin Power, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Fashion Rage, 4-1
|(6th) Vicki Rose, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Just Be Quiet, 4-1
|(6th) Humble Warrior, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) John Hall, 5-1
|(6th) Mid Day Image, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Quantum Theory, 7-2
|(4th) Rubinstein, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) The Method, 5-1
|(4th) Warrior’s Miss, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Grand Ambition, 3-1
|(4th) Sonet’s Name, 6-1
Leave a Reply