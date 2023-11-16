November 16, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 17

November 16, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Dudley Dickerson, 3-1
(4th) Hatched, 4-1
Charles Town (4th) Very Venus, 4-1
(5th) Great Sisters, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Fessy, 7-2
(3rd) She’s So Malice, 4-1
Del Mar (3rd) Yolo Calls, 4-1
(4th) Katerini, 3-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Honorary Guest, 5-1
(5th) Bourbon Day, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Anthony’s Best, 4-1
(5th) Gordy’s Boy, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Harry’s Onthebeach, 7-2
(5th) Storm Brave, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Flowerpecker, 7-2
(3rd) Jerry Lind, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Nicolar, 3-1
(3rd) Ratified, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Channel Z, 3-1
(3rd) Larz, 6-1
Remington Park (1st) Short Stretch, 4-1
(6th) Spin Wheel, 6-1
Woodbine (4th) It Worked, 4-1
(5th) Mia and Me, 3-1

